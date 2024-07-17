Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jon F. Whipple and Katie M. Peplinski, both of Colbert.

Joel M. Arnott and Salome K. Nshunju, both of Spokane.

Zachary A. Kelly and Cara L. Goodwin, both of Spokane.

Donovan K. Aurand and Paulette G. Hoffman, both of Spokane.

Conner R. Moore and Erin A. Kautzman, both of Spokane.

Christopher E. Shepherd and Ashley J. Black, both of Spokane.

Leroy J. Candelaria and Deanna L. Kemper, both of Mead.

Joshua J.L. Tierney and Tatum L. Haasch, both of Spokane.

Sean M. Baumann and Elizabeth N. Wearmouth, both of Spokane.

Anthony L. Carlascio and Lilly L. Fetzer, both of Cheney.

Ryan M. Lybbert, of Spokane Valley, and Jennifer C. Wagstaff, of Orem, Utah.

Oscar Q. Harris and Mia A. Thompson, both of Spokane.

Andrew F. Owens and Charlise M. Cobb, both of Spokane Valley.

Colin A. White and Taylor G. Aichel, both of Veradale.

Keagan B. Ives and Halli B. Densley, both of Greenacres.

Andrew F. Reed and Katrina L. Clark, both of Spokane

Christopher R. Collins and Lilian F. Kristjanson, both of Spokane.

Isabella F. Flowers and Cheyanne L. Parata, both of Spokane.

Ryan P. Conley and Christina M. Vavra, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey L. Hooper, of Nine Mile Falls and Amy N.G. McLoughlin, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Wayne A. Sicz, et al. v. Fabiola Valdez, restitution of premises.

Richard E. McIntire, et al. v. Kevin Clark, et al., restitution of premises.

The Easy Home Buyer LLC v. Vicki Stephenson, et al., restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. James Mackenzie, restitution of premises.

Fr Bach Housing V LLC v. Ruby Cook, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company Inc. v. Levi McDaniel, restitution of premises.

Bitterroot Lodge LLC v. Keely McCalop, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Cateau Estates B LLC v. Haidyn M. Thomas, restitution of premises.

12422 E Mansfield Ave LLC v. Cailin Harju, et al., restitution of premises.

LC Gogo West LLC v. Starla Stratton, et al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Carson, Michael J. and Jennifer

Estrada, Brandi M. and Emilio F.

Irwin, Deanna and Terry

Hoch, Doreen H. and Everly D.

Morgan, Kristina M. and Christopher S.

Reik, Rebekah R. and Ronald A. III

McQuillin, Stephanie C. and James E.

Dick, Jacob A. and Katie E.

Rauch, Erin M. and William P.

Zickler, Isaac A. and Triana L.

Maeda Estevao, Herbert and De Melo Carrera, Tathiani

Parlow, Sadie P. and Allen, Joey D.

Benson, William E. and Abbey L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Leela A. Campbell, 37; 29 days in jail with 29 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Michael A. Hall, 61; 24 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Jeremy D. Pawley, 42; 30 months in a prison based alternative, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault – domestic violence, third-degree assault – domestic violence, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and violation of order.

Cyaria J. Womelsdorf, 27; nine days in jail with nine days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Kyle R. Luder, 34; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree theft.

Ryan Tapp, 20; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Clarence K. Alfonso-Ona, 18; 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence and two counts of violation of order.

Tyas R. Kelly, 31; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Justin J. Fisher, 34; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Troy A. Shaffer, 23; $1,000 restitution, three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second degree possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Mark Schurtz, 34; 32 days in jail with 32 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Gina M. Curley, 43; 13 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Xavier O. Hoisington, 21; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Paul E. Jachimiak, 51; seven days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Kyle J. Runge, 27; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of protection order violation.

Sarah K. Scafide, 24; 67 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of protection order violation.

Bryan A. Shively, 37; seven days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Danielle E.L. Startin, 35; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to public servant.

Judge Jennifer Fassbender

Daniel K. Hosler Jr., 44; $1,018 fine, 22 days in jail with 22 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, protection order violation.

Rosemary Jacklick, 39; $1,103 fine, three days in jail with three days credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Sarah A. Rampendahl, 50; $5,805.50 fine, seven days in jail with seven days credit for time served, driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Tommy L. Walker, 38; five days in jail with five days credit for time served, third-degree theft.

Ricky T.E. Ramsell, 18; $2,192.72 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Cody S. Hagel, 25; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, reckless driving.