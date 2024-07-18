Washington State’s Isaac Jones posts double-double, serves up late defensive highlight in Summer League loss

Isaac Jones blocked a potential go-ahead layup inside the final 30 seconds, but the former Washington State forward’s defensive efforts weren’t enough to help the Sacramento Kings complete a comeback against the Washington Wizards Thursday night during a 73-69 NBA Summer League loss at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Jones, who’ll be on a two-way contract next season, was Sacramento’s most impactful player in the team’s fourth Summer League game, posting 12 points and 10 rebounds while blocking three shots and adding two steals.

Sacramento was leading 69-68 when Jones slid across the lane to contest Bub Carrington’s driving layup with 21 seconds remaining. Jones swatted Carrington’s attempt off the backboard, but the ball ended up in the hands of Alex Sarr, who kicked out to Patrick Baldwin Jr. for a 3-pointer.

The Kings’ Mason Jones turned the ball over on the next possession and Jules Bernard converted two free throws to seal the win for Washington.

Jones finished 4 for 10 from the field, 1 of 3 from the 3-point line and 3 of 4 from the field while playing 33 minutes. His 10 rebounds were a team high.

Former Gonzaga standout Drew Timme also finished in double figures for Sacramento, scoring 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field, 0 for 1 from the 3-point line and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Timme, who was coming off a 19-point outing against the Utah Jazz, also had four rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes.

Sacramento held Sarr to two points on 1-of-6 shooting from the field two days after the second overall pick was scoreless on 0-of-15 shooting from the field against the Portland Trail Blazers. Sarr finished with a game-high 11 rebounds on Thursday.

Jones and Timme finish their Summer League stay on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Wells, Grizzlies improve to 4-0

Jaylen Wells and the Memphis Grizzlies are still unbeaten after four games and in the hunt for a Summer League championship.

Making his second start for Memphis in Las Vegas, and second start in as many days, the former Washington State guard scored 15 points, grabbed three rebounds and notched two blocks in an 88-77 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at Cox Pavilion.

Wells, who earned All-Pac-12 first-team honors in his first and only season at WSU after transferring from Division II Sonoma (California) State, was 5 of 13 from the field, 3 of 9 from the 3-point line and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line while playing a game-high 34 minutes Wednesday.

Zach Edey, a two-time college player of the year at Purdue who was drafted No. 9 overall by Memphis, injured his ankle on a defensive play in the first half and left the game after just 9 minutes of action.

The Grizzlies’ opponent in Sunday’s semifinal game is still to be determined.