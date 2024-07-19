50 years ago in Expo history: The famed Mormon Tabernacle Choir impressed, but the venue didn’t

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The world-famous Mormon Tabernacle Choir – 350 strong – performed an Expo ’74 concert at the Spokane Coliseum.

The choir sang hymns and classical choral works, as well as songs from well-known musicals and movies, including “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Born Free” and “Man of La Mancha.”

A Spokane Chronicle reviewer praised the choir’s zeal and fine musicianship. The only sour note was reserved for the Coliseum itself, which was too hot for comfort. The reviewer “hoped the choir will return for an appearance in the air-conditioned Opera House.”

In other Expo news, Diana Ross canceled both of her July 27 concerts for undisclosed “personal reasons.” Refunds were granted.

From 100 years ago: A group of 13 North Side boys, ages 8-12, made a “habitable clubhouse of piano boxes” and organized themselves as “The Little Moose Club.” It was the Spokane chapter of a club called “The Royal Order of Little Scorpions,” described as a “national society of boy-dom.”

The Chronicle described them as “lively and clean young Americans.” The paper ran a front-page photo of two of the Little Mooses engaged in a boxing match outside the club house, while one of the other boys yelled, “Attaboy, Freckles, soak ’im!”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1912: A meteorite weighing an estimated 418 pounds explodes over Holbrook, Arizona, causing approximately 16,000 pieces of debris to rain down on the town.

1940: Adolf Hitler orders Great Britain to surrender. Great Britain declines.