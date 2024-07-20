EWU’s Erik Meyer, Idaho’s Orlando Lightfoot inducted into Big Sky Hall of Fame

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

As the majority of guests settled into their seats for the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday night, a swath of name tags sat unclaimed until the final minutes before the program began.

It was then that Erik Meyer’s entourage arrived.

“Honestly, this is a great experience,” said former EWU receiver Eric Kimble, who sat at one of the five tables composed of Meyer’s guests. “That just shows the family we had, even back then, and the bond that we had. We had to make an effort for him.”

Former EWU quarterback Meyer was one of eight members of the third Big Sky Hall of Fame class, which was celebrated in a banquet at Northern Quest Resort & Casino, the host of the Big Sky Football Kickoff event this weekend.

Meyer, a two-time Big Sky MVP and the Walter Payton Award winner in 2005, is the third former EWU athlete to be inducted, joining his Eagles teammate, Michael Roos, and volleyball player Kim Exner, who became members last year. There are now 36 members of the conference’s hall of fame, following the induction of 14 each of the previous two years.

“This is actually the number we want to be at,” Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said, “but we had so many that felt so deserving, and also some of the older group, you want to try to get some people in. And so it was a balance of, let’s go heavy the first couple of years and then let’s settle in here at a reasonable number (eight).”

The event streamed on ESPN+, part of the conference’s ongoing partnership with the broadcaster. Eight names makes for a better program, Wistrcill said.

Joining Meyer this year were Natalie Doma, Idaho State women’s basketball player; Dick Motta, Weber State men’s basketball coach; Lindsay Haupt, Sacramento State volleyball player;, Sonny Holland, Montana State football coach; Bill Kollar, Montana State football player; Don Read, Montana football coach; and Orlando Lightfoot, Idaho men’s basketball player.

Lightfoot, the second Vandal in the Big Sky Hall (quarterback John Friesz is the other), made the trip from Chattanooga, Tennessee, and spent part of Friday in Moscow, Idaho, visiting campus. Former teammates Deon Watson and Frank Waters attended the ceremony with him.

“I told Brent and Deon, if it wasn’t for them, and my other former teammates, I wouldn’t be sitting here,” said Lightfoot, Big Sky MVP in 1993 and 1994 and Idaho’s all-time leading scorer.

The selection process for inductees began more than three years ago with more than 100 names, Wistrcill said. A committee of 14 reviews credentials, curating a list of the most qualified members across the conference’s sports.

“We’re fortunate,” Wistrcill said. “We’ve had such success in the Big Sky, it’s not like we’re searching for people to bring in the hall of fame, so it’s still a really elite group. As we look forward five, 10 years from now, we’re going to continue to have good solid classes of people.”

Those attending festivities on Saturday were not immune from the travel issues that have impacted many across the country. A handful of Big Sky staff members had to make the last-minute choice to drive 11 hours from the conference’s offices in the Salt Lake City area and arrived early Saturday morning. Weber State’s players and coach only arrived in Spokane, by plane, a few hours before the event and missed the football clinic the conference hosted earlier in the day at North Central High School.

But luckily for many who were there for Meyer, their journey was only a drive: Isaiah Trufant drove from Tacoma with a few former teammates, including Kimble.

“You think back and it’s been 20 years now,” Trufant said. “It really brings it home, the bonds you build. … I’m very proud of Erik. We definitely came out to support. As soon as we got word, we started getting the fellas together.”