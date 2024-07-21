Sebastian Griffin: Artificial Intelligence can be our first line of defense in limiting the effects of wildfires

By Sebastian Griffin

California, like many of the states in our region, has faced some of the most devastating wildfires in recent history. The “Golden State” is leading the charge in wildfire prevention by integrating cutting-edge technology into its fire management strategies. One of the most significant advancements in this area is the use of AI-trained cameras that monitor the landscape around the clock, identifying fires before any traditional emergency calls are made.

As previously highlighted by Carl Smith of the Governing, on the morning of Sept. 5, a wildfire ignited in a redwood forest in Humboldt County, California. This fire was swiftly identified by one of over a thousand AI-trained cameras deployed across the state. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) was alerted immediately, allowing firefighters to contain the blaze to just a quarter of an acre. This rapid response is the fruit of a decadelong effort to harness AI in wildfire detection and prevention.

As wildfires in the United States, and especially in our Mountain States region, become more frequent and severe, the need for advanced detection systems has never been greater. AI offers a solution by continuously monitoring vast areas, analyzing data for early signs of fire, and alerting human operators when potential fires are detected. This system not only improves response times but also leverages historical data to enhance accuracy and reliability.

While the benefits of AI in wildfire detection are evident, it is essential to implement these technologies with appropriate oversight. Ensuring that AI systems are transparent, accountable and effective requires a framework that balances innovation with regulation. Oversight helps maintain the integrity of AI applications, ensuring they meet safety standards and public expectations without compromising privacy or efficiency.

Neal Driscoll, a professor at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography and director of ALERTCalifornia, emphasizes the importance of data-driven decisions. ALERTCalifornia, a public safety program, uses multidisciplinary expertise and supercomputing resources to enhance understanding and response to climate-driven events, including wildfires.

ALERTCalifornia’s highlights: “The AI platform is a new tool in the toolbox and allows data to drive firefighting decisions, which saves lives, protects habitats, and infrastructure. In its first season, the AI platform was utilized in all 21 CAL FIRE Dispatch Centers and detected over 1,200 fires across California, beating 911 call reporting over 30% of the time.”

Expanding the free market’s involvement in AI can drive further innovation and efficiency. Private sector companies, driven by competition and profit incentives, can develop and implement advanced technologies more rapidly and cost-effectively than government entities. By creating a regulatory environment that encourages private investment and innovation, the government can utilize the strengths of the free market to enhance wildfire prevention efforts.

Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) is an example of private sector involvement in AI development for wildfire detection. The utility company supported the initial AI work for California’s forest surveillance network, recognizing the potential to mitigate risks and liabilities associated with wildfires. Such collaborations between public and private entities exemplify how market-driven initiatives can complement government efforts in addressing critical issues.

California’s AI-driven wildfire detection system serves as a model for other states and regions facing similar challenges. The integration of AI with traditional fire management practices can significantly improve early detection and response, reducing the impact of wildfires. States like Washington, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho should be looking to replicate California’s success by adopting similar technologies and strategies.

The use of AI in wildfire detection represents a significant advancement in California’s efforts to prevent and manage wildfires. By expanding the role of the free market and fostering public-private partnerships, we can drive innovation and efficiency in wildfire prevention. As we continue to face the realities of increasing wildfire risks, leveraging AI with proper oversight will be essential in safeguarding our communities and natural resources.

Sebastian Griffin is the lead researcher for the Junkermier Center for Technology and Innovation at Mountain States Policy Center, an independent research organization based in Idaho, Montana, Eastern Washington and Wyoming. Online at mountainstatespolicy.org.