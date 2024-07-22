Donald Trump donated to Kamala Harris’ A.G. campaign

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Donald Trump donated to the campaign of the woman he’ll likely run against to be the nation’s 47th president.

Online records managed by California’s Secretary of State indicate Trump gave $5,000 to Kamala Harris in 2011 when she ran to become California’s attorney general. He would later donate another $1,000 to help Harris keep that job she held from 2011 to 2017 before she became a senator.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump also gave $2,000 to Harris’s campaign.

Vice President Harris became the Democratic party’s likely nominee for president Sunday when President Joe Biden said he would not seek a second term. Pressure for Biden, 81, to drop out of the race came to a head in recent weeks after he performed poorly in a June debate with Trump, 78, who is now poised to become the oldest candidate on a presidential ballot. Biden endorsed Harris, 59, to take his place as the Democratic nominee.

Trump admitted to donating money to Democrats and Republicans running for political office when he campaigned for president in 2016.

“I gotta give to them,” he claimed. “Because when I want something, I get it. When I call, they kiss my a–.”

Trump starred on the reality TV show “Celebrity Apprentice” from 2008 to 2015. He also ran a real estate empire that paid $750 in taxes i n 2016, according to the New York Times.

Despite donating to Harris’ campaigns in California, Trump referred to her as a “badly failing presidential candidate” in 2019 when she challenged Biden for the Democratic party’s nomination. The party will officially name a nominee next month during its convention in Chicago.

