Julio Rodriguez out of Mariners lineup but injured ankle is ‘doing OK’

SEATTLE – A day after crashing into the wall in center field, Julio Rodriguez was out of the Mariners’ lineup for the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

X-rays taken Sunday on Rodriguez’s right ankle came back clean.

The Mariners’ star center fielder was scheduled to have more medical scans on his right ankle on Monday afternoon. Results were not immediately available, but manager Scott Servais said Rodriguez was “doing OK” before Monday’s game.

“Early indications are – we’ll keep our fingers crossed – that we escaped what could have been a really bad injury,” Servais said.

Rodriguez remains day-to-day.

“Hopefully he’s not out too long,” Servais added.

Rodriguez was injured when he hit the wall hard while chasing a long drive from Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez, his right ankle twisting on the padded wall. He immediately clutched his right ankle while down on the warning track.

Eventually, he was able to walk slowly back to the dugout, accompanied by Servais and trainer Taylor Bennett, and exited the game.

Vosler promoted from Triple-A

The Mariners on Monday selected the contract of Jason Vosler from Triple-A Tacoma, and the plan is for the versatile left-handed-hitting 30-year-old to get regular playing time against right-handed starters.

Vosler has played in parts of three major-league seasons with San Francisco (2021-22) and Cincinnati (2023), and he can play either corner infield position .

Vosler has been productive in Tacoma, hitting .289 (with 17 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 79 RBI, getting on base at a .357 clip and slugging .526 (.883 OPS).

“ ‘Vos’ is having a really good year at Triple-A,” Servais said. “He knows the strike zone very well. His swing decisions are good. He does have 20 home runs this year. He’s not your prototypical power hitter. I think he’s more a pure hitter, is the way I would put it. He gives you a very good at-bat. …

“It’s an opportunity for him to come in and help out, and he’ll get plenty of opportunities.”

Rookie Ryan Bliss was optioned to Tacoma to make room for Vosler.

Bliss, 24, appeared in 31 games with the Mariners, hitting .220 in 59 at-bats with three doubles, one triple, one homer and five stolen bases, getting on base at a .292 clip and slugging .356 (.648 OPS).

Bliss has primarily played shortstop and second base in his minor-league career, and Servais said he would like to see Bliss expand his defensive role in this next stint with the Rainiers.

“Ryan is a really smart player,” Servais said. “He understands the game. He’s learning a lot at the big-league level, even though he didn’t play a lot here.

“I do think one of the things you want to focus on with Ryan going forward is positional versatility. He’s such a good runner. He’s got speed; he’s an explosive player. He’s only played the middle of the infield, but [the plan is] getting him some exposure at third base. Can you play the outfield? Can you run out to center field? All those things that really [would] help him stick on a major-league roster.”