Spokane Police investigate two drive-by shootings

Police are investigating two drive-by shootings in Spokane during the weekend that left one man hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

One shooting happened late Sunday night in the area of 2900 N. Stone Street. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots following by fleeing vehicles, according to a news release from Spokane Police.

Police recovered shell casings but little else.

Later, officers were notified of a man receiving treatment at an emergency room for a bullet wound. They interviewed several people who brought the victim to the ER who said they were hanging out when a man unknown to them approached and opened fire. One of the witnesses showed police were a bullet had hit the bottom of his shoe, according to police.

Hours earlier, on Sunday morning, police responded to a report of shot fired in the 900 block of East Rich Avenue. A caller said a person was shooting from a vehicle traveling down the street.

Police found shell casings, but did not find anything that was struck by bullets, according to the release.

Investigators ask that people with information about the drive-by shooting call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.