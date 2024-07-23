Dozens of fugitives, some violent, captured in Las Vegas sweep

By Jeff Burbank Las Vegas Review-Journal

A 10-day sweep in Las Vegas of wanted fugitives by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies ended Friday with a total of 38 people arrested, including some of the area’s most violent suspects, the U.S. Marshals Service said Monday.

The series of raids, known as Operation Washout-Las Vegas, started on July 10 with a task force of 11 law agencies participating, from the U.S. Marshals, ATF and Homeland Security to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Department of Corrections and Department of Motor Vehicles and the Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City and North Las Vegas police departments.

Those also taking part in the operation included the Clark County District Attorney’s Office and the city of Las Vegas Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

Of the 38 fugitives taken into custody, two were arrested on suspicion of homicide, 14 related to aggravated assault, two on burglary allegations, one for alleged robbery, six in connection with drug offenses, seven associated with firearms violations and 13 related to sex offenses, the service said.

In addition to the arrests, the operation also recovered a child who had been reported missing, the service stated.

In the news release, the service praised the collaboration of the nearly a dozen law agencies that led to the arrests of the fugitives.

“This operation wouldn’t be possible without the unwavering support of our partner law enforcement agencies,” U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield stated. “Their dedication and teamwork help make our communities safer and stronger for everyone.”

The service listed some of the fugitives captured during Operation Washout—Las Vegas, including:

• Rocky Floyd Arbaugh, arrested in Las Vegas on July 18, wanted for two Nevada parole violations on suspicion of murder and robbery.

• Anthony Ayala, arrested in Las Vegas on Wednesday, wanted by North Las Vegas police related to allegations of sexual assault, coercion constituting domestic violence, battery constituting domestic violence and battery with intent to commit sexual assault.

• Juan Jose Cisneros, arrested in Las Vegas on July 13, wanted by North Las Vegas police in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, trafficking a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a short barrel shotgun and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

• Jeffrey Leonard, arrested in Ensenada, Mexico, on July 15, wanted by the U.S. District Court in Las Vegas related to failing to register as a sex offender, alleged supervised release violations and allegations of coercion and enticement of a minor.

• Eric Martinez was arrested in Las Vegas on July 10 on suspicion of sexual assault of a child and fraud.

• Christian Soto was arrested in Las Vegas on Wednesday, wanted on suspicion of kidnapping, sexual assault, battery to commit sexual assault with a deadly weapon, battery to commit sexual assault and battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault.

• Christopher Woods was arrested in Las Vegas on July 13, wanted on suspicion of lewdness with a child under 16, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, and use of a minor in producing pornography.