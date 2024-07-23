Snoop Dogg to blaze it up in Paris as a torchbearer for 2024 Olympics: ‘Gots to do it’

By Alexandra Del Rosario</p><p>Los Angeles Times</p><p>

Snoop Dogg – rap icon, business mogul and king of brand deals – just landed a new gig: Olympic torchbearer.

The 52-year-old “Drop It Like It’s Hot” icon will be among the people to carry the Olympic torch before the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony Friday. Mayor Mathieu Hanotin of Saint-Denis, France, announced Monday on the social platform X that Snoop Dogg will help carry the flame from the Paris suburb before the final stop at the Eiffel Tower. Saint-Denis is north of Paris and is home to the Stade de France, which will host rugby and track and field events, according to the Olympics website.

Snoop Dogg confirmed the news on Instagram account, writing in his caption: “U gots to do it!!” Earlier on Monday, Snoop also shared photos of himself in Paris.

“U ready? Paris 2024 Olympics ya digg,” he captioned one post.

In addition to his torch-bearing commitments, the “Gin and Juice” rapper will serve as a special correspondent for NBC at the Olympics. According to NBC Sports, Snoop Dogg will “explore the city’s iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and visit with the athletes, their friends, and families.”

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” the rapper said in a December statement. “We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold.”

Snoop Dogg won’t be alone in bringing star power to the 2024 Olympics. Variety reported that Celine Dion is slated to make her live performance comeback amid her battle with stiff-person syndrome. A representative for Dion did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation.

The Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m. PDT Friday and will be shown live on NBC and Peacock. The Games will end Aug. 11.