Former Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard, Indiana agree to 3-year, $59 million contract extension

Former Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard, who came up big in Indiana’s surprising postseason run to the Eastern Conference finals, is getting a big reward.

The Pacers and Nembhard have agreed to a three-year, $59 million contract extension – the maximum money he’s eligible for – that begins in the 2025-26 season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Indiana will decline the $2.2 million team option on Nembhard’s original contract in 2025-26, clearing Nembhard’s new deal to kick in that season.

Nembhard agreed to a four-year, $8.583 million contract after being selected by Indiana with the first pick of the second round, No. 31 overall. The 6-foot-5 guard has started most of two seasons and produced similar stats – 9.5 points and 4.5 assists as a rookie and 9.2 points a 4.1 assists last season – but his averages soared to 14.9 points and 5.5 assists in last season’s playoffs.

Nembhard’s long 3-pointer with 16.4 seconds left broke a tie in a Game 3 victory over New York and the sixth-seeded Pacers went on win the series 4-3. He hit seven 3-pointers and averaged 28 points and 9.5 assists against Boston in the final two games of the Eastern Conference finals with standout point guard Tyrese Halliburton sidelined with an injury.

Nembhard’s 48.3% accuracy on 3s in the playoffs was the highest among players with at least 25 attempts, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Nembhard, a native of Toronto, and former Zag forward Kelly Olynyk are with Team Canada as it prepares for the Summer Olympics in France. Canada, which beat the U.S. in the bronze medal game at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, open against Greece on Saturday in the group phase.

Nembhard averaged 10.5 points and 5.1 assists in two seasons as a Zag after transferring from Florida. He was second-team All-West Coast Conference in 2021 when Gonzaga finished 31-1, the lone loss in the national championship to Baylor. Nembhard made the first team in 2022.

Ryan Nembhard, Andrew’s younger brother, is entering his senior season as Gonzaga’s starting point guard after transferring from Creighton. Ryan averaged 12.6 points and 6.9 assists while earning first-team All-WCC honors last season. He had 18 points and 10 assists in a rout over Pacific last February with Andrew in attendance at the McCarthey Athletic Center during the NBA All-Star weekend.