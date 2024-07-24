New toilets coming for Forest Service properties in North Idaho

From staff reports

A trio of trailhead parking lots in North Idaho are closed this week as the U.S. Forest Service brings in some brand new vault toilets.

On Tuesday, the Idaho Panhandle National Forest closed the parking lots for the English Point Recreation Trails on Hayden Lake, the 4th of July Pass Nordic Trailhead and the Mullan Tree Trailhead. The closures are set to last through Saturday.

Contractors will pump waste out of the toilets, demolish them and then install new ones.

Heavy equipment will be used to do the work, which prompted the closure, according to the agency.

The new toilets are being paid for through funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.