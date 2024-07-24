State health officials suspend massage therapist’s license after he was accused of sexually assaulting clients in Thurston County

Emily Fitzgerald Chronicle (Centralia, Wash.)

State health officials have suspended the license of a massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting a female client in Lacey, Washington, in September 2023 and another female client in Olympia in February 2024.

Ingnasio Ramirez, 31, was arrested by the Olympia Police Department on Feb. 28, 2024 and was charged the next day in Thurston County Superior Court with one count each of indecent liberties by a health care provider and unlawful imprisonment.

Two additional counts of indecent liberties by a health care provider were added to his case on May 28 after prosecutors learned of the September 2023 incident in Lacey, according to the Washington state Department of Health.

Ramirez has pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to court documents. Trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 23.

Ramirez is accused of massaging a female client’s breast for about 30 seconds without her consent on Sept. 11, 2023, while he was employed at a massage therapy business in Lacey.

He was fired from the Lacey business after the client reported the incident.

Ramirez is also accused of “rubbing his genitals into (a female client’s) hand” and placing her hand under his shirt on Feb. 22, 2024, while he was employed at a massage therapy business in Olympia. The client reportedly told Ramirez “his conduct was completely inappropriate and asked him to leave the massage room several times,” but he allegedly refused to leave the room and stood between the client and the door.

Ramirez was fired from the Olympia business on Feb. 23, 2024, after the client reported the incident.

The client filed a police report with the Olympia Police Department on Feb. 24, according to the state Department of Health, which has since filed its own statement of charges against Ramirez

A health law judge with the state Department of Health ruled to suspend Ramirez’ license pending further disciplinary action on July 18. Ramirez has 20 days from July 18 to contest the suspension and respond to the charges.

Ramirez first obtained his license in October 2014, according to the state Department of Health.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on provider credential search on the state Department of Health’s website at https://doh.wa.gov/. Copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700.

The state Department of Health encourages anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.