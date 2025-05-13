Two dead after South Hill altercation

A fight involving multiple people left two dead Tuesday at an apartment building in Spokane’s Lincoln Heights Neighborhood, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Shortly after 5 p.m., 911 dispatchers received calls of a male with a knife in the parking lot of the Hart Terrace apartment building, 3308 E. 11th Ave., Police Lt. Jay Kernkamp told reporters.

As officers responded to the call, they received a report of a male on top of a female, Kernkamp said. A struggle ensued with multiple people involved when a gunshot was reported.

Kernkamp said officers found two injured people in the parking lot and performed lifesaving measures. Both people died from their injuries.

Police detained a suspect, and there was no threat to the community related to the incident, according to Kernkamp. They did not identify the suspect.

Several police cars and investigators could be seen at the complex, which had yellow crime scene tape cordoning off part of the parking lot.

Kernkamp said he didn’t know whether those involved in the altercation knew each other. He said one person was stabbed.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office typically releases the names of those who died, as well as their cause and manner of death.

No other injuries were reported.

“There’s a lot of moving parts to this investigation and a lot of people involved and a lot of witnesses to interview,” Kernkamp said.