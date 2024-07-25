Elon Musk’s transgender daughter slams him on rival social media platform

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

The estranged transgender daughter of Elon Musk has responded to his claim that she’s “dead” with multiple posts slamming the billionaire on his rival’s social media platform.

During an interview with Canadian commentator Dr. Jordan Peterson earlier in the week, Musk said Vivian Wilson – who has undergone gender-affirming surgery – is dead to him, “killed by the woke mind virus.”

The non-medical term is often used by right-wing figures to describe the thinking of further left-leaning liberals.

On Thursday, Wilson responded to Musk’s comments on Threads, which is owned by rival Mark Zuckerberg and competes with Musk’s X.

“I want to make one thing absolutely clear,” Wilson wrote. “I disowned him, not the other way around.”

Wilson also linked to an apparent X post from her father claiming that before identifying as transgender, Wilson was “born slightly gay and autistic,” had an affinity for musicals and picked out “fabulous” clothes for Musk to wear.

“This is entirely fake,” Wilson claimed. “Literally none of this ever happened. Ever. I don’t even know where he got this from.”

Wilson speculated Musk was resorting to stereotypes to score “sympathy points” while being wrong in his thinking. She also claimed he’s basing his recollections on things that happened before Wilson even entered kindergarten.

“This entire thing is completely made up and there’s a reason for this,” Wilson said.

She also accused her dad of being “desperate for attention and validation” from his online X community, where Musk is heavily celebrated. Wilson suggested he step away from his computer and experience reality.

“Go touch some … grass,” she concluded.

In 2022, Wilson petitioned a California court to recognize her new name and gender when she turned 18 years old, according to CBS News. At the time, she said she in no “way, shape or form” wished to be associated with the world’s richest man.