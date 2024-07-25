Mariners acquire Randy Arozarena in blockbuster deal with Tampa Bay Rays

From staff and wire services

In desperate need of offensive help to bolster their listless lineup, the Seattle Mariners acquired one of the best bats on the trade market.

The Mariners acquired Randy Arozarena, the slugging left fielder from the Tampa Bay Rays late Thursday night, according to the Seattle Times.

The 29-year-old Arozarena, the AL’s starting left fielder during the MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park last year, is under contract for $8.1 million this season and is eligible for arbitration in each of the next two years.

In exchange, the Rays will receive minor-league prospects outfielder Aidan Smith, right-handed pitcher Brody Hopkins and a player to be named later.

Arozarena has struggled to play up to the standard he’s set the past two seasons, posting career lows in batting average, OBP, OPS and slugging. He’s batting .211 with 19 doubles, 15 homers and 37 RBIs.

Despite that, he figures to make an immediate impact on the slumping M’s and should start in center field until Julio Rodriguez returns from an ankle injury.