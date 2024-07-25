The Summer Olympics: How to watch. What to watch.

By Victor Mather New York Times

Another Summer Olympics already? It’s true: Because Tokyo 2020 was delayed to 2021 by the pandemic, only three years have passed since the last Games.

Now back on the typical quadrennial cycle, the Olympics come to Paris for 2024. And unlike in Tokyo, there will actually be fans in the stands.

And the Games will all play out against the backdrop of the City of Lights.

But if you’re in New York, Minneapolis, Vienna, London or Cape Town, South Africa, rather than Paris, here’s what to know about watching and following the action.

When do the Olympics start?

They already did, with soccer and rugby having started Wednesday. (Fiji beat Uruguay in men’s rugby 40-12.)

The formal kickoff will be the opening ceremony Friday at 10:30 a.m. Rather than in a stadium, the event is being held on the river Seine, as athletes will board 90 boats and cruise from the Jardin des Plantes to the Eiffel Tower.

How do I watch?

In the U.S., NBC will again be the main broadcaster, but events will also be shown on sister stations such as CNBC and USA Network. NBCOlympics.com has a full schedule.

Peacock will stream just about every event, and people with a cable subscription can also stream events at NBCOlympics.com.

Among the other broadcasters are the BBC (United Kingdom), CBC (Canada), Nine (Australia), RAI (Italy), RTÉ (Ireland) and France Télévisions (France). Few places in the world will not be showing the Games.

What should I look out for?

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles pulled out of the all-around competition in Tokyo because of a mental health issue later described as “the twisties,” when gymnasts feel disoriented in midair. But Biles will be back in Paris to try to reclaim her title. (Sunisa Lee, who won the all-around in Biles’ absence in 2021, is back, too.) The all-around final is on Thursday at 9:15 a.m.

The U.S. men’s basketball team is loaded with stars, including Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Joel Embiid. But plenty of well-known international players will be suiting up as well: Nikola Jokic of Serbia, Victor Wembanyama of France and Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece. The final is on Aug. 10 at 12:30 p.m.

On the women’s side, the U.S. looks ferocious: Breanna Stewart, Alyssa Thomas, A’ja Wilson, Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, Sabrina Ionescu and more. The final will be on Aug. 11 at 6:30 a.m.

In swimming, starting Saturday, Katie Ledecky of the U.S., a seven-time gold medalist, is back in five events, and Leon Marchand of France could give the home country something to cheer about in several events.

In track, starting Thursday, triple world champion Noah Lyles of the U.S. looks for gold in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4x100 relay, and Keely Hodgkinson, a big star in Britain, will be favored in the 800.

What’s visually appealing?

Well, they won’t be playing beach volleyball by the Eiffel Tower or anything like that, of course.

Wait. Strike that. They actually will be playing beach volleyball by the Eiffel Tower. And equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, archery at Invalides and open-water swimming in the Seine. Everything but trampoline in the Musée d’Orsay.

Now, how are they going to manage surfing, given that the Seine does not exactly produce gnarly breakers? Move it to Tahiti, of course, where surfers, starting Saturday, will take on the dangerous Wall of Skulls.

I want to show up my friends with my Olympics knowledge.

Tell them your favorite athlete is Teddy Riner of France. A two-time winner in heavyweight judo, he’ll be going for No. 3 at age 35. (And don’t be surprised if he is chosen to be an important part of the torch-lighting ceremony, too.) The final is on Aug. 2 at 7 a.m.

Or tell them that the event you most care about is 200-meter canoeing. Nevin Harrison of the U.S. has sparkled in a sport Americans seldom do well in. A world champion at 17, she won the Olympics in Tokyo the next year. The final is on Aug. 10 at 4:40 a.m.

What’s new?

Breaking. Yes, break dancing at the Olympics. Judges will rule on B-boys and B-girls, as they perform windmills and freezes to a DJ’s music. (Aug. 9-10.)

Also new is kayak cross (white-water kayaking raced head-to-head) and a racewalking relay.

When does it end?

The closing ceremony will be held at the Stade de France on Aug. 11 at 11 a.m.

And then mark your calendars for 2026 (Milan), 2028 (Los Angeles), 2030 (French Alps), 2032 (Brisbane, Australia) and 2034 (Salt Lake City).