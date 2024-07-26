Spokane Velocity looks to score crucial league points in matchup against Charlotte

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

Spokane Velocity FC hasn’t dropped points in league play since May 19.

Granted, the team has only played two matches since then but when the opportunity has been there, Spokane earned a draw against Lexington SC and beat Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

On Saturday, the Velocity (4-3-2) will play fourth-place Charlotte Independence at 7 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium

The Independence (6-3-2) topped Spokane 2-1 on March 28 at American Legion Memorial Stadium, but it will be their first trip to the Northwest.

It was a close affair in the first matchup as Charlotte scored a winner in the 96th minute, courtesy of Luis Alvarez. A sloppy pass out of the back gave Alvarez a clear look at goal and he capitalized.

Pierre Reedy found Javier Martin Gil in the 72nd minute for the lone Velocity goal.

The Independence have been hot in league play, winning five of their past seven games.

Spokane is battling for the postseason as it sits in seventh place among the eight-team playoff field.

Twelve games remain in the regular season after the Velocity host Charlotte. The Independence are hovering around the top of the table with Union Omaha, Greenville Triumph FC and Forward Madison above them.

Their attack has been their strength as their five shots on target a game lead the league. Those shots have been put away best by forward Juan Carlos Obregón, whose seven goals are good for second in USL League One.

The 26-year-old was voted USL Player of the Month with four goals in June. His July has been slower as one goal has been added to his tally, but he is their most dangerous player.

Midfielder Gabriel Obertan has four assists this year, the second-best figure in the league. The 35-year-old finds the space in the midfield to exploit.

Spokane’s offense will have to be clinical on the attack as Independence goalkeeper Austin Peck is the reigning goalkeeper of the year.

This season, his 78% save percentage is the second best in the league with seven clean sheets.

That means Luis Gil will need to pull all of the right strings to get Spokane a few goals. The Velocity have scored more than once only twice in the past two months. They have been held scoreless in three games.

In their last league game, newly signed forward Masango Akale scored his first goal for Spokane.

Gil’s three goals and three assists lead the squad in both categories. In the previous league game against Chattanooga, Gil had a goal and an assist as the Velocity beat the Red Wolves 2-1 at home.

Spokane still leads the league in possession (53%) and the team does well to frustrate opposing teams as its 10 interceptions per game (10) and successful tackles per game (13) both top the league

