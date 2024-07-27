Countdown to camp: Ranking WSU’s 2024 schedule, from toughest games to easiest

PULLMAN – Here is the eighth installment of our countdown to Washington State fall camp, which starts on Wednesday. This issue covers the Cougars’ schedule.

Ranking WSU’s 2024 games, from toughest to easiest

By now, we know Washington State’s 2024 schedule does not look like the ones that preceded it. The Cougars play eight games against Mountain West Conference opponents, six via scheduling agreement and two via previously contracted games, and they play a nonconference game against rival Washington in September.

Here’s our ranking of the Cougars’ 12 games this fall, from toughest to easiest. A side note: None of these games will be particularly easy for WSU – some just more so than others.

1. Home vs. Texas Tech, Sept. 7

To beat a second straight nonconference Power Four foe at home, WSU will need to slow what figures to be an explosive offense in Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are starting junior QB Behren Morton, who will have top players around him such as former WSU receiver Josh Kelly, former Arizona State tight end Jalin Conyers and running back Tahj Brooks, a veteran. Former WSU offensive line coach Clay McGuire will also be making his return to Pullman.

There’s a reason this game is set for a prime-time kickoff on Fox.

2. Neutral site vs. Washington, Sept. 14

There are many unknowns around the rival Huskies, from first-year head coach Jedd Fisch to a group of new skill players following the departure of last year’s bunch, but UW still figures to be a tough out, especially playing at Seattle’s Lumen Field. Can the Cougars rattle new UW QB Will Rogers early? Can they establish an efficient ground attack? That may go a long way in determining this game’s outcome.

3. At Boise State, Sept. 28

Picked first in the Mountain West preseason poll again, the Broncos return electric running back Ashton Jeanty and former USC QB Malachi Nelson, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2023, according to ESPN. WSU will have a tough task on its hands trying to contain that duo.

Washington State wide receiver Renard Bell runs away from Boise State’s defense during a game on Sept. 9, 2017, at Gesa Field in Pullman. (TYLER TJOMSLAND)

4. At Oregon State, Nov. 23

Oregon State also lost a ton over the offseason, including skill players such as quarterbacks DJ Uiagalelei and Aidan Chiles, and running back Damien Martinez, which is what makes gauging this matchup tricky. In a battle of the Pac-2, WSU will have to neutralize what figures to be a raucous crowd at OSU’s Reser Stadium.

5. At Fresno State, Oct. 12

The Bulldogs, picked to finish third in the Mountain West preseason poll, are operating under interim head coach Tim Skipper, who replaced head Jeff Tedford, who stepped down earlier this month with health concerns. No matter the head coach, though, Fresno State returns eight starters on offense. In their first trip to Fresno since 1992, the Cougars would do well to corral erratic QB Mikey Keene.

6. At San Diego State, Oct. 26

SDSU first-year head coach Sean Lewis, who was dismissed by Deion Sanders as Colorado’s offensive coordinator midway through last season, takes over an Aztecs team projected to finish eighth in the Mountain West. WSU will be taking on SDSU in San Diego for the first time in program history. The Cougs might be able to take advantage of an Aztecs defense that lost nine meaningful defenders over the offseason.

7. Home vs. Utah State, Nov. 9

Looking to avenge their 2021 home loss to Utah State, the Cougars might get the job done this time around. This fall, the Aggies will be working to replace the 25 players they lost to the transfer portal over the offseason, which includes identifying a new starting quarterback. Before hitting the road for two games after this contest, WSU can build some momentum by dispatching USU.

Washington State Cougars defensive back Derrick Langford (5) intercepts a pass intended for Utah State Aggies wide receiver Derek Wright (8) during the first half of college football game on Saturday, Sep 4, 2021, at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

8. Home vs. Wyoming, Nov. 30

WSU coach Jake Dickert won’t have a chance to take down his former boss Craig Bohl – Dickert worked under Bohl at Wyoming from 2017-19, but Bohl retired after last season – but his Cougars will have an opportunity to end the regular season on a high note. WSU will have to contend with a Wyoming defense that returns several starters.

9. Home vs. Hawaii, Oct. 19

In a clash of two Air Raid offenses (the Rainbow Warriors averaged 276 passing yards per game last season), the Cougars can win this one by disrupting the rhythm of Hawaii’s offense. Hawaii returns 3,500-yard passer Brayden Schager and all six of his leading receivers, so if WSU can create a turnover or two, it should be able to capitalize on home field advantage.

10. Home vs. San Jose State, Sept. 20

This fall, the Spartans will incorporate a new head coach (former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo), a new starting QB, their top two rushers and four starting offensive linemen, not to mention a host of new defenders. WSU can kick off its two-game road swing (at Boise State and Fresno State) by taking down new-look SJSU.

11. At New Mexico, Nov. 16

Taking its first trip to Albuquerque since a Bill Doba-led squad captured a win in 2004, WSU shouldn’t have many issues taking down a New Mexico team projected to finish next to last in the Mountain West. First-year head coach Bronco Mendenhall takes over a largely bare cupboard, with just seven returning starters, which plays to the Cougars’ advantage.

12. Home vs. Portland State, Aug. 31

If there’s any drama in this one, something has gone terribly wrong for WSU. The Cougs will get a chance to work out the kinks in their season opener, hosting a Portland State team picked to finish 10th in the Big Sky. That’s good news, considering their next two games are at the top of this list.