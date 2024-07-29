13-year-old girl who drowned in Clear Lake identified

The teen who drowned in Clear Lake on Saturday was identified as Addyson Shafer by the Spokane County Medical Examiner Monday.

Shafer, 13, jumped off a boat with a friend and never resurfaced.

Deputies, Marine Patrol and the Dive Team responded to search for the girl shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday to the lake south of the town of Medical Lake, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Shafer was found just after 5 p.m.

The medical examiner listed the death as an accident.

The Shafer family created a GoFundMe that has raised over $20,000 so far.