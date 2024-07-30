Concert review: Dexter and the Moonrocks’ final stop on tour did not disappoint

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Last Sunday, Dexter and the Moonrocks concluded their recent tour with a final stop in Spokane.

The Texas rockers self-described as “western grunge” came out the door swinging and didn’t let up all night – besides some technical difficulties taken up by banter from the band. Nonetheless, Dexter and the Moonrocks’ somber lyrics matched with heavy guitars and pure energy is the band’s M.O., and they proved it at the Knitting Factory.

It’s difficult to properly describe what Dexter brings to the table. The guitars, bass, and drums are almost nothing but fast and heavy, but lead singer James Tuffs has a certain rasp and the guitars have a specific country flare to them that combine to make a very unique brand of rock. The closest artist I can really compare them to is Koe Wetzel, but even then, I would consider the band to have a different sound than the fellow Texas artist.

Two of their cover choices also lend to this mix. On one hand we have “Kate McCannon” by Alberta’s classic country soul Colter Wall. The song mostly made up of acoustic guitar was given a heavy and hateful, yet energetic and fun remold while Green Day’s anthem “Basket Case” was given a slight Texas flare while staying very true to the original.

Overall, the entire band came and conquered, but my personal standouts are lead singer Tuffs and drummer Ryan Fox.

Tuffs, as I mentioned earlier, has a rasp that gives each song the grit they desire as well as a powerful delivery that can dial down to become tender when needed.

Fox described his drumming as “all gas, no breaks” during our interview a couple weeks ago; I’m now very inclined to agree. He proved a force to be reckoned with throughout the night with sly fills and no difficulty hiding he was having fun.

The band also continued their longtime bit of handing out Cheez-It crackers in the middle of their set (in efforts of getting a prized sponsorship – maybe one day boys).

The show was laid back yet fast-paced with a feeling of intimacy difficult to find. The band offers the feel of a small basement room alongside a very genuine production. Dexter and the Moonrocks is an overall good time, and I’m hoping to see them again sooner rather than later.