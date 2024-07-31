School district respects privacy of family of 13-year-old girl who died at Clear Lake

Addyson Shafer, the 13-year-old girl who drowned in Clear Lake last weekend, went to Horizon Middle School, where counselors worked Wednesday to offer help for friends struggling with the tragedy.

Faculty in the Central Valley School District said the community is grieving and sends their deepest sympathy to Shafer’s family, communications director Marla Nunberg wrote in an email.

Out of respect for the family’s privacy, the district has not released a statement, Nunberg wrote. The district’s focus is on families and staff, and giving Shafer’s family room and time.