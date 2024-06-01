50 years ago in Expo history: A new performance lineup was taking shape, on top of an already star-studded roster

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Several new shows were added to the Expo ’74 entertainment lineup, including country singer Lynn Anderson, Ballet Folklorico de Mexico and Larry Mahan’s All-Pro Rodeo.

This was in addition to the new shows that had been announced just a few days earlier, which included Pat Boone, Jose Feliciano and Diana Ross. (The Diana Ross show would never happen, however, because she canceled a week before the event over “personal reasons”).

Meanwhile, a number of upcoming shows were sold out, including the Philadelphia Orchestra, Bill Cosby, Harry Belafonte, the Championship Soviet Gymnasts starring Olga Korbut, Victor Borge, the Carpenters, John Denver, Guy Lombardo and the Royal Canadians, and Van Cliburn.

From 100 years ago: The Idaho Daughters of the American Revolution dedicated a bronze tablet at the site of Rev. Henry Spalding’s old mission at Lapwai, Idaho.

The plaque declared that it was the site of the “first home, first school and first church in Idaho,” circa 1836.

“First home” was a considerable stretch, since people had made their homes in Idaho for millennia.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1533: Anne Boleyn crowned Queen of England.

1774: Following the passage of the Boston Port Act, the British government orders Port of Boston closed to punish colonists for the Boston Tea Party.

1962: SS officer Adolf Eichmann is executed in Israel after being found guilty of war crimes.