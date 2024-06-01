The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Clarkston native Joel Dahmen rallies for 1-under 69, shares fifth entering final round

Clarkston native Joel Dahmen plays his shot from the fourth tee Saturday during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton, Ontario. (Getty Images)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(509) 459-5585

Clarkston native Joel Dahmen scaled the leaderboard in both directions Saturday at the RBC Canadian Open before a strong finish.

Dahmen capped a down-and-up round with three birdies over the last seven holes for a 1-under-par 69 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ontario. He shares fifth place at 9-under 201 with Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns and Trace Crowe.

Dahmen is five shots behind Robert MacIntyre, who is 14 under after a 66. Ben Griffin, Ryan Fox and Mackenzie Hughes, who was born in Hamilton, are tied for second at 10 under.

MacIntyre, who shared the second-round lead with Fox, fell four shots off the pace but played the final five holes in 5 under.

Dahmen dropped from third place into a tie for 18th after starting with a double bogey and a bogey. He quickly responded with a tap-in eagle on the par-5 fourth and a birdie after driving the 306-yard par-4 fifth.

He bogeyed No. 10 and 11 but came back with birdies at 12, 14 and 17. Dahmen made an unconventional birdie on the 577-yard, par-5 17th. After a 41-yard recovery shot from the rough, Dahmen’s third shot from 224 yards came to rest 4 feet from the cup and he holed the putt.

Dahmen, a two-time State 3A champion at Clarkston High, and Crowe will tee off at 10:55 a.m. Sunday. MacIntyre and Griffin are in the final group at 11:25.

The final round will be televised on Golf Channel from 10:30 to 11:30 before moving to CBS from 11:30 to 3:30.