One killed, 24 wounded in shooting at outdoor birthday party in Ohio

By Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News

One person was killed and 24 others wounded in a shooting at an outdoor birthday party in Akron, Ohio, early Sunday morning.

The deceased victim was identified only as a 27-year-old man. At least two of the other victims were in critical condition, the Akron Beacon Journal reported. The other victims suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

“This morning, our city is reeling after the devastation of senseless violence,” Akron Mayor Shammas Malik and Akron Police Chief Brian Harding said in a joint statement. “With more than two dozen victims, the pain and trauma reverberates across all of Akron today as we search for answers.”

No suspects have been arrested or publicly identified but cops said they believe it was a targeted incident and there was no further threat to the public. Investigators have not said how many people opened fire.

Gunshots erupted just after midnight in the city’s East Akron neighborhood, police said. A large group of people had gathered on a street for a birthday party.

“We’re outside, enjoying ourselves, and the next thing you know, we’re running for our lives,” witness Joyoux Payne told local CBS affiliate WOIO. “That fast. A lot of people out there but there wasn’t no drama, no commotion, no fighting. Nothing. I don’t know why.”

Investigators recovered a gun and several dozen bullet casings from the scene, according to the Beacon Journal.

“We will bring those responsible to justice and we need the help of our community to do that,” Malik and Harding said. “For those who have information about this horrific shooting – we need you to speak up in order to prevent further violence and retaliation.”

The violence in Akron was not the only shooting in the region early Sunday morning. About 110 miles away in the east Pittsburgh suburb of Penn Hills, two people were killed and seven others wounded in a shooting at a bar. Cops said multiple people opened fire in that shooting but no arrests have been made.