50 years ago in Expo history: World’s fair inspires tunes about Expo and Spokane

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Expo ’74 had spawned several songs – including one titled “Expo ’74,” by Dale Miller – and the Spokane Chronicle took a critical look at them.

Miller was a country singer from Clark Fork, Idaho. The story noted that he “whines” about the charms of Spokane, and at one point sings, “The Lilac City’s dressing up like a pretty teenage girl.”

Bob Bellows, a nightclub singer from Florida, recorded a song titled, “Yes, You Can in Spokane,” written by Reg Fulton, formerly of Spokane. The song included the line, “It takes a little while, but every stranger learns how to smile, ’cause you can at the fair in Spokane.”

Expo ’74 officials picked up the slogan, if not the song, and had lapel buttons made up that said “Yes, You Can in Spokane.”

The local rock group Shannondoah recorded a song called “Come to the Expo City,” apparently performed in a throwback Rudy Vallee style.

Probably the most successful song was “Meet Me by the River at Expo Seventy-Four,” a march written by local musician Jean Anthony Grief. It was performed in the official opening ceremony, attended by President Richard Nixon.

From 100 years ago: Gelasio Caetani, “bachelor prince of Italy and ambassador to the United States,” was honored at a banquet at the Davenport Hotel.

He had some ties to the region, since he was also a former mining engineer who had worked at Kellogg, Idaho, 20 years previously.

The local Italian community, led by Joseph Albi, was well-represented at the event.