MLB trade deadline: An early look at options that could help Mariners

Before the 2022 season, Major League Baseball expanded the postseason to include a third wild-card team in each league. MLB, simply put, wanted more teams – and their fans – engaged in a playoff chase, and that’s exactly what’s happening.

Entering the weekend, 23 of the 30 MLB teams were either in a playoff position or within 4.5 games of a playoff spot. That foreshadows a lot of intrigue throughout the game as we enter June.

What it doesn’t do?

It doesn’t make things so clean cut as we take an early peek at potential sellers ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. A lot can, and will, change over the next seven to eight weeks to determine how front offices view their own playoff chances. Are they contenders? Are they pretenders? Somewhere in the middle?

The Mariners, as it is abundantly clear to everyone, could use a bat to bolster their lineup – and probably a reliever to shore up the back end of their bullpen – and they will be one of the many teams monitoring the trade market as the M’s chase their first division title since 2001. In a modest move reported by several outlets on Monday, Seattle signed veteran outfielder Victor Robles - who was released on Saturday by Washington - to a major league contract.

Where else might Seattle look in the ensuing weeks? Which players from which teams might match up for the Mariners? Here’s an early look at some possible options, tiered by the likelihood of each team’s chances at selling at the deadline.

FIRE SALE

White Sox, Marlins, A’s, Rockies

The White Sox are the worst team in baseball. No question about that. What remains a question is whether they’d be willing to listen to offers on star center fielder Luis Robert Jr.

Robert has been on the injured list most of the season, but when healthy the 26-year-old center fielder has a profile eerily similar to Julio Rodriguez. The Mariners and White Sox pulled off a trade for reliever Gregory Santos last winter, and they had at least initial talks about ace Dylan Cease before he was traded to San Diego. Could they strike another deal?

The Marlins, meanwhile, already sold off their most coveted bat, Luis Arraez, to the Padres – and, yes, he would have been a neat fit for the Mariners. Miami, though, does have a proven high-leverage reliever in Tanner Scott, a veteran left-hander who would fit a need for the Mariners.

The Rockies? Meh. Stay away. Stay far, far away.

LIKELY SELLERS

Mets, Nationals

There has already been robust speculation about the Mets trading first baseman Pete Alonso, and particularly about a potential fit with Seattle.

On the surface, sure, it seems logical. And the Mariners have the prospect capital – the sort of high-end, young position players that every team covets – that could help them land just about any trade candidate this summer.

But the specific deal with Alonso, a free agent after this season, would be a departure from the Mariners’ typical MO under Jerry Dipoto. The Mariners have shied away from rental players, preferring those with club control of at least one year.

UP IN THE AIR

Blue Jays, Rays, Diamondbacks, Tigers

Toronto could be the most intriguing team approaching the trade deadline.

The Blue Jays aren’t going to win the AL East. Not with the Yankees and Orioles in front of them, and not with the Rays and Red Sox in better position entering June.

You can’t count the Blue Jays out of a wild-card spot, but they haven’t offered a lot of reason for optimism through the first two months, which would lean to some uncomfortable conversations around stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, both of whom will be free agents after the 2025 season.

It would seem more likely that the Blue Jays would wait until the offseason to trade either one of their young stars, if they ever come to that conclusion. But if they do, the Mariners would have to at least ask about Guerrero, wouldn’t they?

In a similar situation, maybe the Rays make Randy Arozarena or Yandy Diaz available.

The Diamondbacks are interesting. Coming off their World Series appearance, the organization invested heavily this offseason, pushing the payroll from $119 million in 2023 to a franchise-record $171 million this year.

Would they really sell at the deadline after such an investment? Probably not. But if the team continues to underperform, one fascinating option for the Mariners could be veteran first baseman Christian Walker.

STRADDLERS

Reds, Pirates, Giants, Cubs, Red Sox

The Giants have been an up-and-down club … the Reds have been decimated by injuries … the Pirates are young and inconsistent … and the Cubs have cooled after a strong start.

One good/bad week could alter the direction of any of these teams, pushing them into buy or sell mode.

LIKELY BUYERS

Astros, Rangers, Cardinals, Padres

For as bad as things began for the Astros this season, they came into June just six games back of the Mariners in the division. Houston also has the third-highest payroll in MLB, at roughly $249 million, and it’s difficult to fathom them punting on this season. The Astros aren’t going away, and if they stay within striking distance deep into July you can be sure they’ll be in on some of the top starting pitchers available on the trade market.

It’s a similar situation for the Rangers and Cardinals. St. Louis has won 12 of 16 and seems determined to stay in a playoff hunt after its miserable 2023.

The Padres are as unpredictable as ever, but they’re in a playoff spot now and they’ll do whatever they can to stay there.