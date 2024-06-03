From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Sean M. White and Jan P.Y. Altamarino, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Oliver R.T. Lawal, of Walton, Ky., and Syrene A. Miller, of Spokane.

Nolen J. Atwood and Teairra S. Converse-Schultz, both of Spokane.

Kyle S. Jones and Nicole T. Meyer, both of Cheney.

Glen D. Williams and Louise M. Bliss, both of Spangle.

Scott R. Sanders and Lindsay H. McIntosh, both of Loon Lake.

Samuel J. Riebold and Kyna Spring Carter, both of Deer Park.

Steven G. Boyd, of Medical Lake, and Estene Marie, of Spokane.

Daniel Q. Buley and Ashley N. Wiedenhoff, both of Rathdrum.

Devan O. Dixon and Shelby L. Melton, both of Lamont.

Rafael Grigoryan and Natalie N. Kriger, both of Spokane.

Ross D. Thies and Keylissa A. Coleman, both of Spokane.

Trevor S. Skinner and Tamara E. Bradstreet, both of Spokane.

Yaifer M. Perdomo Mayora and Amanda T. Dushi, both of Spokane.

Earion D. Roberts and Vanessa A. Wynne, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey G. Schindler and Jody L. Sander, both of Spokane.

Conor J. Murphy and Victoria Le Fallgren, both of Spokane.

Gunnar A. Culp and Hannah A. Burgess, both of Spokane.

Sean D. O’Holleron and McKayla H. Potts, both of Spokane.

Bobbi M. Campbell and Sara A. Schibel, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Michelle Repp v. Paulina Bower, et al., restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Roster Tanaka, et al., restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Kenneth McCall, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Tabitha Raney, et al., restitution of premises.

Lane Griffin v. Andrew Robinson, et al., restitution of premises.

Larocque, Haley M. v. Lenoue Integrative Medicine PLLC, et al., medical malpractice.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bityukov, Petr B. and Yuliya Y.

Shaver, Lucas T. and Williams, Danielle N.

Gutierrez, Allan and Herrera, Noemi

McWhirk, Jennie K. and Jason D.

Cumberland, Nathaniel M. and Wicken, Kathleen L.

Ren, Lekang and Li, Ang

McKay, Joshua J.E. and Brittaney E.

Gailley, Trista N. and Matthew R.

Weber, Cody A. and Savanah J.

Vivian, Krystal L. and Matthew D.

Richards, Bradley and Williams, Bryan

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Austin Hunt, 34; 38 days in jail with 38 days credit for time served, after being found guilty on three counts of violation of order.

Alexander J. Blair, 29; 5.5 months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft.

Joshua R. Granger, 39; 63 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and second-degree assault – domestic violence.

Donya L. White, 44; 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to money laundering and criminal mischief.

Ty A. Juhnke, 27; 108 days in jail with 108 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Tyler L. Hoyt, 33; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jeffery T. Lane, 48; 51 days in jail with 51 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Michael A. Johnson, 27; 53 days in jail with 53 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Christopher R. Armstrong, 40; 10 days in jail with 10 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Danielle E. Bednarick, 19; 69 days in jail with 69 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and second-degree rending criminal assistance.