East Valley Parent Partnership: Adrian Brake found a place he could catch up and thrive

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

When Adrian Brake first started public school, he struggled to make progress because of an eye condition. With a lot of hard work, he’s graduating not only from the East Valley Parent Partnership homeschooling program, but he will also earn his associate degree from Spokane Community College’s culinary program through Running Start.

Brake said he started out attending Otis Orchards Elementary, but by the time he was in third grade, he still couldn’t read well. “One of my eyes, while reading, it would click on and off and I couldn’t focus it to read,” he said.

His parents opted to homeschool him so he could learn at his own pace. He also had two years of physical therapy to train his eye to work properly. After that, it was all about making up ground.

“It took me until freshman year until I was able to read at grade level with my peers,” he said. “I was able to make my own pace. After freshman year, I actually pushed myself harder.”

Counselor Mary-Hope Lakin said she remembers when Brake first arrived at the Parent Partnership. “I remember his mom just in tears because she was afraid he would never pass the state test in English,” she said. “This was a great program for him because he struggled academically.”

Brake worked so far ahead after his freshman year that he could have graduated early but instead opted to enroll in Running Start and take culinary classes at Spokane Community College. “I’ve always loved cooking, personally,” he said. “When I was little, I would help my mother in the kitchen.”

Brake is a hard worker and a hands-on learner, Lakin said. It was a barista class the Parent Partnership program offers that gave him the push he needed to expand his culinary skills. “That just really sparked his interest,” she said.

Lakin was impressed by how well Brake did in SCC’s culinary program. “Last I heard, he was the only high school kid in that program,” she said.

Brake enjoys visiting Natural 20 Brewing Co., which is a Dungeons and Dragons fantasy-based bar with lots of game nights and special events. Brake said he would love to work there. “My parents actually got me into it,” he said of his love for Dungeons and Dragons. “They’ve been playing it for years.”

Brake said he enjoyed his time at the East Valley Parent Partnership. “The teachers are always amazing and super helpful,” he said. “I was always able to talk to them about really anything.”

Once he graduates with his high school diploma and his associate degree, Brake said he doesn’t see more college in his future. “I’m not the best with learning,” he said. “This is probably the last of college for me.”

His first goal is to get a job at a bar. Eventually he wants to become a mixologist and, in the future, own his own bar. He said he expects to stay in Spokane for a few years but wants to relocate to the West Side of the state.