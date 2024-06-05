Hailey Van Lith, a Hoopfest winner in 2019, among four picked for U.S. 3x3 women’s Olympic basketball team

From staff and wire reports

From staff and wire reports

Cameron Brink, Cierra Burdick, Rhyne Howard and Hailey Van Lith have been selected as the four players to defend the United States’ gold medal in 3x3 women’s basketball at the Paris 2024 Games this summer.

Jennifer Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun president and former college coach, will be the head coach, as previously announced.

Van Lith, a Cashmere, Washington, native, teamed with WNBA star Aliyah Boston and UConn standout Paige Bueckers to win the women’s elite division at Hoopfest in 2019. The three were just 16- and 17-year-olds at the time.

Brink (Los Angeles Sparks) and Howard (Atlanta Dream) are WNBA players while Burdick is a former WNBA player and Van Lith – who has played at Louisville and LSU – will be a fifth-year player using her COVID season at TCU this upcoming year.

Brink, Burdick and Van Lith were a part of the team that won gold at the FIBA World Cup in Austria last summer.

Lexie Hull, the Central Valley grad now with the WNBA’s Indiana Fever, missed out on making the team despite extensive experience with Team USA during past events, including winning a gold medal at the 2023 3x3 Pan American Games.