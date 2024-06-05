Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls): Emilee Vincent eyes chemical engineering at Cornell

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

As an 11-year-old on the brink of middle school, Emilee Vincent suffered a devastating loss: Her mom died of breast cancer.

“She was the kindest person ever. She was my role model,” Vincent said.

Vincent did her best to emulate her mom – she cared for her two younger sisters.

“At first, I just pushed my feelings and grief down,” she said. “I had to parent my sisters and make sure they were going to be OK.”

Others noticed her dedication.

“Emilee took care of her family in the way only a big sister can,” said Nicole Kidder-Perry, college specialist at Lakeside High School. “It was a sad thing for the entire community when her mother passed. It’s a small community. We all know each other.”

Vincent’s entry to high school proved less than ideal.

“My first year was COVID. I felt so bored!” she said. “So, the next year, I did it all – ASB, drama club, Science Bowl, Knowledge Bowl.”

She not only participated – she excelled.

“At Lakeside High School, Emilee Vincent’s departure leaves a profound void. Her dynamic presence and unwavering commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on our community,” Principal Brent Osborne said. “As an integral member of Destination Imagination and Knowledge Bowl teams, Emilee’s intellectual prowess and creative ingenuity consistently propelled her teams to success. Her leadership within the ASB has been equally remarkable, inspiring peers with her vision and dedication to enhancing school life.”

This year, Vincent served as ASB president – a role she relished.

“I like being able to have a voice,” she said. “I like talking to the administration for fellow students.”

Her leadership ability crossed over into the arts.

“I directed ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ this year. It was the first play I’d ever directed,” Vincent said. “I did have to step in and perform when someone got sick, but I enjoy stepping out of my comfort zone.”

Science is within her comfort zone.

“It’s my favorite subject. I enjoyed Science (Bowl) and Knowledge Bowl, and testing what I know, and learning more.”

She put her scientific acumen to the test by participating in Destination Imagination, in which teams of students solve open-ended, STEAM-focused challenges and present their solutions at tournaments.

“Lakeside is very competitive in Destination Imagination, and Emilee has done it for seven years,” Kidder-Perry said. “Our team competed at state this year.”

Vincent also excelled in Spanish and was awarded the Seal of Biliteracy.

“It’s a certification that means she’s fluent,” Kidder-Perry said.

She’ll soon enter the rarefied atmosphere of Ivy League academia. She’ll be attending Cornell University in the fall.

“I’ve always wanted to go to an Ivy League school,” Vincent said. “Cornell and Yale have the best engineering programs, but I fell in love with the Cornell campus and felt like it was for me.”

Kidder-Perry was delighted when Vincent was accepted.

“Cornell is an early-admission school,” she said. “Emilee put all her eggs in one basket.”

Chemistry enthralls her, so she plans to study chemical engineering. She’s eager to embrace the challenges ahead.

“I’ve lived in Nine Mile Falls my whole life and there’s not enough diversity,” Vincent said. “I’m looking forward to meeting new types of people.”

Kidder-Perry has no doubt this student will continue to excel.

“Emilee is serious and determined – her potential is completely unlimited.”

As Vincent prepares to spread her wings, she can’t help but wonder what her mom would think.

“I’d like to think she’d be really proud.”