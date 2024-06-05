Mead Learning Options: Annabel’s journey from China to Eastern in a path paved with perseverence

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Born in China and adopted at 17 months by Marc and Tamara Flippen, Annabel Flippen faced challenges that would daunt many children.

“I had a cleft lip and palate,” she said. “I’ve had 12 surgeries.”

School was difficult for her.

“In elementary school, I struggled with many subjects – especially math and English,” Flippen said. “I had a difficult time pronouncing words because of my cleft palate.”

Those difficulties frustrated her and set her behind her peers. Her parents saw her innate intelligence and intervened, enrolling her at North Star, a homeschool partnership that now is part of Mead Learning Options.

And there, she began to shine.

“Annabel has been a picture of resilience, service, and diligence,” said Ginny Cronin, North Star director. “She joined our program as a special education student and is graduating as a Running Start student.”

Flippen said being in a multi-age environment allowed her to relax and settle into learning.

“When I came to North Star in second grade, I was able to get the help I needed,” she said. “I wasn’t the only one who struggled and needed to be taught differently.”

Cronin recalled the effort Flippen put in.

“Math was harder for her than language arts, but neither was easy,” Cronin said. “Annabel just put her head down and worked so hard.”

Feeling welcomed and accepted at North Star enabled Flippen to excel.

“The teachers and the students really get to know each other,” Flippen said. “It’s a beautiful community that I get to be part of. I still enjoy going to school every day.”

Music offered her a joyous outlet.

“She joined our marimba band in fifth grade, and this year, she’s leading the class,” Cronin said. “We’ve invited her to teach marimba band next year. She’s very gentle and patient, but she’s strong – not a pushover.”

In seventh grade, she picked up the violin and joined the Spokane Youth Symphony.

“Music has had a huge impact on my life,” Flippen said. “I don’t think it will ever stop being part of my life.”

Academically, writing is her favorite subject, and she relished the opportunity to be a part of Running Start at Spokane Falls Community College, where she recently made the honor roll.

Cronin said Flippen plans to continue her education at Eastern Washington University with the goal of becoming an elementary teacher with an emphasis on music.

“I was afraid to ask for help,” Flippen said, reflecting on how her own experiences shaped her career goals. “I want to create relationships with students and understand why they struggle. I want them to know that they can overcome difficulties.”

She has a message for that struggling second-grader she used to be.

“If I could go back, I’d tell her to keep pushing forward,” she said. “The end is going to be amazing.”

Cronin echoed that sentiment.

“Annabel has been a model of service and kindness at our school,” Cronin said. “I hope she ends up teaching for the Mead School District. She’ll make a great teacher, and we think the world of her.”