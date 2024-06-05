STEM Academy: Jacob Cloward is podcasting his future

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Twenty bright blue information signs line pathways at Orchard Park in Liberty Lake. The metal stands were produced by students at Spokane Valley Tech, where Jacob Cloward served as project manager for the ambitious project.

His two summer internships at Boeing, in Everett, came in handy as he led his team.

“The city of Liberty Lake asked us to design these story stands,” Cloward said. “We turned the class into a manufacturing assembly line.”

Before this endeavor, he’d made a Rube Goldberg machine-style toaster and partnered with another student to make a portable sanitation station.

“I got to do some crazy projects,” Cloward said.

Tricia Campbell, interim principal at STEM Academy at Spokane Valley Tech, said this student has been a pleasure to have at the school.

“He’s a really bright star,” she said.

While he enjoyed the hands-on activities, Cloward said his time as a Boeing intern revealed what he liked even more – people.

“Before I could talk, I was grabbing screwdrivers and tearing things apart,” Cloward said. “But my real passion is the people side of things – the operation side.”

He came to Spokane Valley Tech as a sophomore, and at first he struggled because most of his friends attended University High School, but soon Cloward acclimated to the smaller school.

“I know everyone in my class by name,” he said.

Campbell enjoyed watching Cloward shine.

“He’s kind and engaging with students and staff,” she said. “He’s gregarious and positive.”

She noted that in addition to his achievements at SVT, Cloward attended Running Start at Spokane Community College during his junior and senior years. He’s also worked part-time at Roller Valley for the past three years.

And he steps up to the plate when needed.

“He made a video ad for our school with another student,” Campbell said.

Cloward recalled the last-minute project.

“The guy doing the video got injured and couldn’t do it,” he said. “It took 40 people and three weeks to get it done.”

He’s comfortable with people, and this year, he found a new way to hone that skill.

“Jacob started a podcast with another student (Austin Hania) to interview local professionals as he tries to figure out what he wants to do after high school,” Campbell said. “He’s using this podcast to learn from others about their career choices, business endeavors and personal passions that led them to where they are today.”

“Dollar Store Intellectuals” is available on Spotify.

“We wanted to find out more information on jobs that are out there,” Cloward said. “We want to learn.”

From the founder of Pool World to a commercial banker at Washington Trust, the podcast focuses on the differing paths individuals follow to achieve success in the business world.

The interviews have helped Cloward narrow down his options enough to realize he’d like more time before he chooses between trade school, a four-year university, or launching his own enterprise.

“I’m drawn to the entrepreneurial side of things,” he said. “I’m going to take a gap year to try different things. The future is so open!”

Campbell agreed.

“I don’t really know what’s in store for him,” she said. “There are so many things he could succeed at. Jacob represents everything we want a STEM student to experience here.”

“The future is so open – I’m excited!” Cloward said.