TEC at Bryant: Sylas Garrettson called ‘a positive influence’ in his school community

By Joe Everson For The Spokesman-Review

Sometimes a noteworthy high school career adds up to more than the sum of its parts, and that’s certainly the case for the Enrichment Cooperative senior Sylas Garrettson.

Garrettson has attended TEC at Bryant since kindergarten and described it as a perfect fit , with its blend of a home-school program for elementary-age students, enrichment offerings in middle school, and mostly in-school courses at the high school level.

“It’s been a really fun school for me, with lots of great opportunities,” he said. “One of my favorite times was in elementary, when we attended TEC two days a week but didn’t have to sit in a classroom all the time. TEC offered me lots of creative arts where I could get my hands dirty, kind of playtime with direction, like LEGO engineering and baking classes.

“Middle school, half at home and half at school, was more about growing knowledge and was a bridge to the high school program, which is more self-directed and project-based. That led nicely into 11th- and 12th-grade options, which for me included Running Start, and I’ve spent my last two years at Eastern Washington University.”

Garrettson doesn’t see himself as anything special – “I don’t know why I was selected for this article,” he said – but his counselor, Sara Duval, and TEC’s teachers see things very differently.

“Sylas’ diverse interests, spanning from skiing to traveling and music, showcase his well-rounded nature and curiosity about the world around him,” Duval wrote. “His positive influence extends beyond his personal achievements, and he ensures that everyone around him feels valued and included within the school community.

“As a staff, we have immense pride in witnessing his evolution into a remarkable individual, poised for a bright future. We are so proud of him.”

Among Garrettson’s activities at TEC has been his participation in the performing arts group Musha Marimba, which plays marimba music primarily from Zimbabwe and southern Africa. He has been a member of the group for six years and was selected as a co-caption for his senior year.

Garrettson’s senior class at TEC includes only a handful of students, so the transition to college courses at EWU was a shock .

“One of my first classes had something like 200 people in it,” he said, “but after a while, I adjusted pretty quickly.”

As a full-time Running Start student for two years, Garrettson has completed most of his general requirements. He plans to take more psychology courses to pursue a career as a counselor or teen mental health therapist.

“I’ve always been interested in talking, listening and helping, and teens are at an age that needs a lot of help, developing into adults,” he said. “I plan on getting my master’s degree and maybe beyond that.”

Garrettson looked back at his time at TEC with appreciation.

“TEC gave me opportunities not only academically,” he said, “but also to chase after the other things I love. I have two years of college credits and I have been able to make big-picture plans to explore and figure out what comes next.”