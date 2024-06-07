The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Singing for the supper: Street Music Week starts Monday in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene

Sisters Ivy Eyer, 12, left, and Neilia Eyer, 14, play and sing harmony while their father, Cary Eyer, right, watches at Street Music Week, the annual rally of musicians who spread out through the lunch hour each day and raise money for Second Harvest food bank, shown Monday, June 12, 2023, on Main Avenue in downtown Spokane. The two have been performing at the annual gathering for almost 10 years, and their father has stepped in to help organize the event after the passing of organizer Jim Lyons. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

Street Music Week is back for its 22nd year on Monday to fill Spokane’s streets with local bands during a typical one-hour lunch break.

The week of music started in 2002 as part of former Spokesman-Review columnist Doug Clark’s mission to collect tips that musicians receive from passersby on the street and donate them to those in need.

Since then, he’s raised more than $240,000 for Second Harvest food bank, his website says.

Street Music Week takes place Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m. every day. Musicians must sign up, check in at their preferred location prior to noon and get their red buckets. Musicians also must use only battery-powered amplifiers to ”have a true street music experience,” Clark says on his website.

The general locations of Street Music Week are:

• Downtown Spokane at Main Avenue and Post Street

• In the Garland District at 733 W. Garland

• In Coeur d’Alene at 415 Sherman Ave. in front of Art Spirit Gallery

Once artists get their bucket, they find a sidewalk and perform until 1 p.m. After their performance, the musicians bring the donations back and get to keep their bucket, Clark’s website says.

This year, every dollar donated will be matched up to $5,000 by the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation. The foundation was created by the legendary singer to foster education opportunities for kids, help them grow a love of music, assist those in need who struggle with food and shelter, and assist in specific areas of medical care, the foundation’s website says.