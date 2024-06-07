Singing for the supper: Street Music Week starts Monday in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene

Street Music Week is back for its 22nd year on Monday to fill Spokane’s streets with local bands during a typical one-hour lunch break.

The week of music started in 2002 as part of former Spokesman-Review columnist Doug Clark’s mission to collect tips that musicians receive from passersby on the street and donate them to those in need.

Since then, he’s raised more than $240,000 for Second Harvest food bank, his website says.

Street Music Week takes place Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m. every day. Musicians must sign up, check in at their preferred location prior to noon and get their red buckets. Musicians also must use only battery-powered amplifiers to ”have a true street music experience,” Clark says on his website.

The general locations of Street Music Week are:

• Downtown Spokane at Main Avenue and Post Street

• In the Garland District at 733 W. Garland

• In Coeur d’Alene at 415 Sherman Ave. in front of Art Spirit Gallery

Once artists get their bucket, they find a sidewalk and perform until 1 p.m. After their performance, the musicians bring the donations back and get to keep their bucket, Clark’s website says.

This year, every dollar donated will be matched up to $5,000 by the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation. The foundation was created by the legendary singer to foster education opportunities for kids, help them grow a love of music, assist those in need who struggle with food and shelter, and assist in specific areas of medical care, the foundation’s website says.