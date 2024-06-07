From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Trayten A.E. Tarr and Nicole D. Behar, both of Newman Lake.

Nelson S. Golden and Savanah J. Steady, both of Spokane Valley.

Darren L. Eldridge and Stephanie M. Hodges, both of Spokane.

Bakry H. Shadan, of Espoo, Finland and Ensaf H.B. Shban, of Spokane.

Matthew W. Boyle and Alexis A. Cole, both of Spokane.

Michael L. York and Alexus M. Wallwork, both of Spokane.

Luke J. Ward and Emma P. Worthington, both of Spokane.

Cody J. Kanan and Willow A. Ertman, both of Deer Park.

Trenton W. Gardella and Sydney R. Dobbs, both of Rathdrum.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Amica Mutual Insurance Company v. Dolores D. Jackson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Alexander Lockett, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Scott Green, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Michelle Robbins, restitution of premises.

Indiana Apartments LLC v. Nichole Hodgkins, restitution of premises.

El Estero LLC v. Desdemona Standingrock, restitution of premises.

Stephen Rosenblueth v. Karlena Wilken, restitution of premises.

Farnworth Enterprises Inc. v. Charles Wierre, et al., restitution of premises.

Rockstar Real Estate LLC v. Kimberly Behan, restitution of premises.

David Hargreaves v. Ryan A. Webb, restitution of premises.

Traditions At South Hill LLC v. Barbara Silvey, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Kajere Lait, et al., restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Kerry Wilson, et al., restitution of premises.

Jon Adams v. Jim Dale, et al., restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. John Tyquiengco, restitution of premises.

5 North Homes LLC v. Emily Moyer, restitution of premises.

AJC Management LLC v. Donald B. Pederson, et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Deanna Miller, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Derius Denmon, restitution of premises.

Sinto Properties LLC v. Mod Super Fast Pizza LLC, restitution of premises.

Housing Quarters LLC v. McKenna Luehdings, et al., restitution of premises.

Michael Hull v. Nas LLC, et al., seeking quiet title.

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Ania Mrzygod, et al., restitution of premises.

Pleasant View MHC LLC v. Trisha Davidson, restitution of premises.

David N. Rubens, et al. v. Jacque C. Hendrix, et al., property damage.

John S. Feucht v. Zach Zappone, et al., complaint declaratory, injunctive relief and damages.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Matt Walden, complaint.

Adam Frantz v. Mac Arthur Co., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gray, Michael B. Jr. and Mikayla L.

Carr, Cassandra and Alexander G.

Farman, Kayleen K.K. and Osgood, Joshua

Abdullah, Diana A. and Omar M.A.A.

Kinzel, William E. and Melisa M.

Krahn, Lori L. and Richard W.

Moses, Jermaine G. and Frasier, Jonothen L.

Cogdell, Michele L. and William T.

Nguyen, Loc T. and Duong, Peter T.

Webster, Angela R. and Russell G. II

Kahns, Lauren M. and Noah L.

Sareto, Evelyn C. and Sambu, Paul

Anderson, Nicholas R. and Ivyann R.

Jewell, Jeffrey R. and Reylene Y.

Kelly, Katie R. and James E.

Sinclair, Anijah C. and Ford, Raysean D.

Lockridge, Angela M. and Andrew C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Cynthia B. Metsker, 25; 144 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter – domestic violence and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Reese E. Nelson, 37; 74 days in jail with 74 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Joseph G. Piapot Jr., 44; $1,056.64 restitution, 143 months and 362 days in prison, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence, criminal mischief, harassment and reckless endangerment – domestic violence.

Andre L. Felix, 27; 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Daniel R. Silva, 36; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and third-degree assault.

Joseph R. Manargo, 60; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Nicholas D. Whitney, 43; $1,000 restitution, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Nathan E. Foreman, 29; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to delivery of a firearm to ineligible persons.

Devin D. Denny, 30; six days in jail with six days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and two counts of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Tony Hazel

Kenneth L. Bierd, 62; five days in jail with five days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jeremy E. Herbstsommer, 25; $700 restitution, five days in jail with five days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Cheyenne R. Price, 30; $2,373.50 restitution, one month in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree theft.

Judge Breean Beggs

Gareth M. Webb, 34; 45 days in jail with 45 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Damian R. Brooks, 52; $1,249.99 restitution, two months in jail with 37 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Kenneth W. and Gale A. Mauer, Veradale; debts of $199,000.

John F. and Christa P. Erickson, Spokane; debts of $95,934.

Sheri J. Stone-Booth, Spokane; debts of $40,067.

Levi E. and Kayla M. Ray, Spokane; debts of $251,404.

Michael L. Heupel and Vickie J. Carpenter, Spokane; debts of $58,882.

Daniel Espino, Royal City, Washington; debts of $80,146.

Jonathan R. and Stacie L. Schlegel, Chattaroy; debts of $359,079.

Clifford A. Tafua, Moses Lake; debts of $34,923

Stacie R. Darlington, Moses Lake; debts of $168,805.

David G. Cantu, Moses Lake; debts of $84,949.

Miriam S. Mendoza, Ephrata; debts of $61,374.

Misty L. Lynam, Spokane; debts of $56,621.

Guy L. Geroux, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $283,780.

Krystyna S. Harkins, Deer Park; debts of $48,766.

Jerry Allen, Jr., Spokane; debts not listed.

Kelly S. Knoop, Grand Coulee; debts of $86,227.

Jessenia V. Renteria, Moses Lake; debts of $62,919.

Curtis L. Ketchum and Stacie N. Ketchum, Spokane; debts of $182,579.

Wage-earner petitions

Tamara M. Baluyut, Spokane Valley; debts of $265,255.

Jose A. and Luz G. Nuno, Quincy; debts of $216,190.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Samuel C. LaBrie, 26; 140 days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to public servant.

TJ Matthews, 39; 14 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault, protection order violation and false statement to public servant.

Daniel J. McKenzie, 36; 90 days in jail converted to 90 days electronic home monitoring, after pleading guilty to two counts of fourth-degree assault, driving while intoxicated, hit and run of an attended vehicle and hit and run of unattended property.