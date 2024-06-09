Eva Lassman Memorial Writing Contest first-place high school winner: ‘Shadows of the Holocaust’ by Kayden Yowell

By Kayden Yowell

Kayden Yowell won first place in the high school division of the 2024 Eva Lassman Memorial Writing Contest for “Shadows of the Holocaust.” The 10th-grader from East Valley High School was advised by Lori Jacobsen.

‘Shadows of the Holocaust’

Heroism comes in many different shapes and forms, from a valiant soldier on the battlefield to even an animal rescuer.

To be a young hero is to be somebody who shows bravery in the face of insecurity, and among history’s greatest examples of heroes are the heroes of the Holocaust. They risked execution to defy the Nazi’s tyranny.

Among those who risked their lives were Simone Segouin and Walter Mayer, young heroes of the Holocaust, who had shown courageousness through the darkness, embodying great spirit against evil.

Simone Segouin was only 14 when the Nazi forces invaded her hometown, causing her to flee with her family from their city Thivars, France.

Later, she met Lieutenant Roland Boursier, who was recruiting for the French Resistance. He gradually told Segouin more information on his work, and even asked if she would be scared to do such work, to which she replied, “No. It would please me to kill a Boche.”

Borsier began training Segouin in combat and weaponry, eventually recruiting her into the Resistance. She later stated in an interview, “It felt good as we knew we would soon have our country back from occupation.”

Segouin received a new identity, changing her name to Nicole, and her place of birth to Dunkirk, France. Dunkirk had recently been bombed, making it difficult for her information to be checked.

Her first act against the German forces was stealing a bike from one of their soldiers for an easy and inconspicuous mode of transportation, which she used to deliver reports on German movements.

Her own farmhouse became a place for the French Resistance meetings, and for storing important documents. Segouin continued to move up in the French Resistance, going on more missions and eventually leading her own group.

Many of her jobs consisted of derailing trains, sabotaging train tracks, and blowing up bridges to deprive the Nazi soldiers of movement and supplies.

During one of her missions, she was able to steal an MP-40 machine gun from a German soldier, which is seen with her at all times in photos from then on.

“One of the best days was when we arrested 25 German soldiers toward the end of the war,” Segouin said.

Segouin would go on to receive the Croix de Guerre, an honor for her participation in the liberation of France.

“I was not the only woman who joined the resistance,” she said. “I am proud of what we did as a team.”

Segouin’s main reason for her hatred toward the Germans was due to how they took over her hometown, causing the townspeople and her family to flee. She was forced out of school and never went back.

Segouin’s bravery also inspired others in her city to join and fight against the Nazis. She faced grave danger for her country, risking being executed for her missions. Segouin and many others like Walter Mayer in the resistances committed many different acts of bravery, which helped lead to the liberation of the Jews.

Mayer grew up with an anti-Nazi father, who refused to let him join the Hitler Youth. He taught Walter his anti-Nazi beliefs, and with that in mind he joined the Edelweiss Pirates resistance group, located mainly in western Germany, when he was 16. This group was known for committing crimes around their area, with acts of vandalism and theft in rebellion against Hitler’s laws and especially toward the Hitler Youth Group, its rival. The group often sang songs like German folk music, or even songs by Jews or anti-Nazis. The Edelweiss Pirates were overall known for their rebellion against the Nazis.

During an interview, Mayer spoke of a cafe where he and his group would meet and play pool. He then mentioned how a new member had shown them where the Hitler Youth held their supplies, which the Edelweiss Pirates later found and destroyed. “It came to the point where we became enemies and people began to look for us because we went a little too drastic …” Mayer said. The Pirates continued to vandalize their town and areas around it. The common belief about the Edelweiss Pirates was that they were a danger to young people, with a lack of discipline making them criminals and antisocial.

Unfortunately, Mayer was caught stealing shoes from a recently bombed store. When he was captured, he was arrested and taken to court. During an interview, he mentions how the state attorney asked for the death penalty. The state attorney said, “I would call it theft, but this man … having destroyed state goods, state property, does not deserve any kind of consideration.” He was sentenced to one to four years in prison. While he was serving his time, Mayer became sick from tuberculosis. In fear of being executed, Mayer escaped the prison and ended up at a farmhouse in the countryside where the owner gave him an old army suit and helped him board a train to his hometown where he eventually recovered. After his recovery, he moved to the United States and continued to live his life.

Mayer’s actions showed bravery in many different ways. Just by being involved in the Edelweiss Pirates group, he was under constant discrimination and even attacks. The Hitler Youth Group was free from punishment while committing crimes due to their major support from Nazis. In some situations, the Hitler Youth Group attacked members of the Edelweiss Pirates, who tried to fight back. Another risk Mayer faced was the danger from the Gestapo, who ruthlessly arrested the members of the group if they thought they were doing something wrong. At one point, Mayer even hid a Jewish friend in his basement, which also held possible consequence of execution as well.

Segouin and Mayer are just two examples of young heroes during the Holocaust, and many other characters have shown their own acts and ways of helping during this tragedy. Feeding the starved or protecting the persecuted, to helping the Jews hide while danger lurked in the shadows are considered heroism; these individuals are considered heroes due to the fatal consequences they risked. Just reading these stories gives us a poignant reminder of the terrors that do happen in the real world, even today. Throughout my life, I have seen many fall to their own persecution, eventually taking a toll on others around them as well. By showing support through difficult times, many were able to continue to heal not only themselves but those around them, just as these young heroes of the Holocaust did. Many people go through their own struggles and can eventually act as their own hero. A hero to me is somebody who will always find the strength to endure and progress despite the overwhelming obstacles that may lie ahead.

While learning about the Holocaust in the past, I was only taught about the evil acts of the Nazis. By doing this research and writing this paper, I have learned that there was much more beneath the surface, with many lessons to be revealed. I had heard of people hiding Jews, and helping them escape, but doing this research has helped me learn that there is always more to be discovered, and everybody’s story deserves to be heard. From now on, I will always try to look deeper, no matter what I am learning or experiencing.