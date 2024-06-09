Mariners put Ty France on IL with heel fracture, call up Tyler Locklear

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

KANSAS CITY — The tenderness that Ty France was feeling in his heel was more than just a contustion.

A few hours before Sunday’s series finale at Kauffman Stadium, the Mariners placed France on the 10-day injured list — retroactive to Saturday — with a hairline fracture in his right heel.

France suffered the injury on Friday night when he was struck in his back foot by a pitch. He played the remainder of the game, hitting a pair of doubles and reaching base four times. But the persistent pain grew worse over night and he was scratched from the lineup before Saturday’s game.

Seattle selected the minor league contract of prospect Tyler Locklear to take France’s place on the roster and in the starting lineup.

Manager Scott Servais inserted him into the starting lineup at first base and batting seventh for Sunday’s game.

Locklear, 23, is rated as the No. 8 prospect in the Mariners organization by MLB Pipeline. He opened the 2024 season at Double-A Arkansas and tore up the Southern League, posting a .291/.401/.532 slash line in 41 games with 12 doubles, a triple, eight homers, 26 RBI, 23 walks and 49 strikeouts.

The Mariners also added a fresh arm to their bullpen, selecting the minor league contract of right-handed pitcher Matt Bowman. To make room on the active roster, right-hander Collin Snider was optioned to Tacoma.

Because both Locklear and Bowman were not on the 40-man roster, the Mariners had clear two spots. They designated right-handed pitchers Levi Stoudt and Eduardo Salazar for assignment.

Over his past 27 games, France has a .267/.365/.500 slash line with six doubles, five homers, 18 RBI, 10 walks and 23 strikeouts.