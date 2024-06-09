The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college, Super Regional

TBD: Oregon State at Kentucky (if necessary) TBD

TBD: Oregon at Texas A&M (if necessary) TBD

TBD: Florida at Clemson (if necessary) TBD

TBD: NC State at Georgia (if necessary) TBD

Baseball, MLB

3:50 p.m.: Baltimore at Tampa Bay FS1

6:40 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Seattle Root

6:45 p.m.: Houston at San Francisco MLB

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Indiana at Connecticut NBA

Hockey, Stanley Cup Final

5 p.m.: Edmonton at Florida ABC

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6:40 p.m.: Chi White Sox at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change