Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigating crash that left three men dead Friday

A car crash that left three Davenport men dead Friday is under investigation, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Alan Kysar, 26; Braedon Efraimson, 26; and Blake Wilson, 24, died after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mohler Road and Harrington-Tokio Road at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Lincoln County Record-Times reported.

The sheriff’s office declined to release any details about the investigation, but Chief Civil Deputy Denise Libing confirmed the names reported by the Record-Times were accurate.

An unidentified driver traveling east on Mohler Road is believed to have run a stop sign at the intersection, hitting the car occupied by the three men, the sheriff’s office told the Record-Times.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.