Wet, wild weather caps week, 80-degree temps forecasted this week

Rain, hail, strong gusts and even snow Saturday put a cap on an otherwise warm, dry week in the Inland Northwest.

“Hopefully, this will continue to help delay fire season as long as possible,” said Andy Brown, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Spokane.

Rain measurements varied in the region, but most places received about one-tenth of an inch or less, Brown said.

The Spokane International Airport got four hundredths of an inch and almost one-tenth of an inch fell at the weather service’s office northwest of Airway Heights.

Brown said heavier showers were accompanied by pea-size hail in some areas, like downtown Spokane. Penny-size hail, the largest hail size reported Saturday, fell near Sandpoint.

He said several areas reported over 40 mph wind gusts, with Rathdrum reaching as high as 45 mph and the airport recording a 41-mph mark. A wind advisory was in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday night in Eastern Washington, according to the weather service.

The weather service issued a frost advisory through 8 a.m. Sunday as temperatures were expected to dip into the upper 30s in the Spokane area.

A light dusting of snow fell at about 4,000 feet and above Saturday in the Cascade Mountains.

“This is not too uncommon this time of year to still have snow in the Cascade Mountains,” Brown said.

He said isolated showers are possible Sunday and Monday in the region before dry, warm weather enters the forecast this week.

After high temperatures in the mid-60s this weekend and Monday, temperatures are expected to hit the 80s starting Thursday, the weather service said.