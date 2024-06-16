At least 1,200 evacuated as wildfire spreads in Los Angeles County

By Kyle Melnick and Kelsey Baker Washington Post

At least 1,200 people in California were evacuated this weekend as a wildfire in Los Angeles County spread over thousands of remote mountain acres.

The blaze had spread across more than 12,200 acres as of Sunday afternoon and was 2% contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The fire also damaged two commercial structures, according to county fire officials.

The National Weather Service office in Los Angeles issued a red flag warning for the Interstate 5 corridor in Los Angeles and Ventura counties because of strong winds and low humidity.

Officials said they’re investigating what caused the fire and haven’t reported fatalities or injuries.

The blaze, which officials are calling the Post fire, started about 1:45 p.m. Saturday near Gorman Post Road in Gorman, about 65 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. It then moved southeast, toward Pyramid Lake.

California State Parks officials evacuated 1,200 people from the Hungry Valley recreation area in Gorman and closed Pyramid Lake. Wind gusts were up to 30 mph, officials said.