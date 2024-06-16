Field Reports: Washington man gets jail time for thermal tresspass in Yellowstone

From staff reports

A 21-year-old man was sentenced to seven days in jail and banned for two years from Yellowstone National Park after getting caught walking off the boardwalk at the park’s Steamboat Geyser.

Victor Pyshniuk, of Lynwood, Washington, was spotted leaving the boardwalk and walking within 15 to 20 feet of Steamboat Geyser’s steam vent, according to the Department of Justice. Steamboat is the world’s tallest geyser.

It’s illegal to leave the boardwalk in thermal areas in Yellowstone. It’s also dangerous – ground layers are weak, and the steam and water can cause burns.

A park employee photographed Pyshniuk walking off the boardwalk and reported the incident to law enforcement. He was cited for thermal trespass.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Stephanie A. Hambrick sentenced Pyshniuk on June 4.

In addition to the two-year ban and a seven-day jail sentence, Pyshniuk was fined $1,500 and ordered to pay a $30 court processing fee and a $20 special assessment.

Pheasants Forever chapter plans benefit shoot

A sporting clays shoot is planned later this month to raise money for habitat restoration projects around the region.

The Inland Empire chapter of Pheasants Forever is holding a sporting clays benefit shoot at Landt Farms Sporting Clays in Nine Mile Falls on June 22.

Sporting clays offers shooters a chance to aim at targets that fly more similar to hunting situations rather than difficult tournament targets.

The event costs $100 per shooter and includes lunch and prizes. A raffle will also be held. The proceeds will go toward restoration work and winter food plots for wildlife in Spokane, Whitman and Lincoln counties.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and shooting starts at 10 a.m.

Organizers would prefer that participants register in advance. To do so, people can call Bill at (509) 953-8682 to register.

Spokesman-Review columnist Liere bags writing awards

Alan Liere, a columnist for the Spokesman-Review, recently won three awards in the Northwest Writers Excellence in Craft competition with two stories that appeared in The Spokesman Review in 2023.

His story, ” In Alberta, Geese of all Varieties Put on a Show” took a first place in the newspaper hunting category and “Hot, Tiring Brewster Sockeye Excursion Worth Every Challenge” won third place in the newspaper fishing category.

Another submission to Upland Almanac entitled “The Lonely Blocker” won second place in the magazine hunting category.