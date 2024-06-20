Longtime comedian Ellen DeGeneres performing sold-out shows to Spokane audiences

From staff reports

Ellen DeGeneres is stopping in Spokane for her farewell tour.

The longtime TV personality and entertainment pioneer has been a household name for decades from her standup work to hosting talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and – as many millennials of the early 2000s will recall – as the voice of Dory from the 2003 Pixar film “Finding Nemo.”

Slated for two timeslots at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, DeGeneres’ “Last Stand … Up” tour was scheduled for one show, but due to the Sunday performance selling out moments after tickets went on sale online, a second-day performance was added – also sold out.

DeGeneres’ career began as an emcee at a comedy club in her hometown of New Orleans. She holds 64 Emmy Awards for her daytime talk show, which went on to air for 19 seasons until the show came to an end in 2022 after months of allegations from staff members of a toxic work environment on the set.

In November 2016, DeGeneres was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. She is also a staunch protector of animals and wildlife.

The Sunday and Monday shows will be a “phone-free experience,” according to the Fox’s website. Guests will be expected to place electronic devices, which include cellphones, smart watches and other accessories, into secured Yondr pouches upon arrival. Yondr pouches are used in designated phone-free spaces that are locked during the performance and will unlock upon its conclusion. Guests maintain possession of their phones at all times and will be able to use their phones in designated areas at the venue also.

DeGeneres takes the stage at 7 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday, respectively. Doors open an hour before the show.