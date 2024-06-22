Israeli airstrikes kill dozens in Gaza City, authorities say

By Victoria Bisset Washington Post

Israeli airstrikes on four neighborhoods in Gaza City killed at least 38 people Saturday, the Gaza civil defense force said, adding that rescue crews were continuing to search for more dead and wounded in the rubble.

The bombardment hit residential buildings in the city’s north, south, east and west, with significant damage and a massive crater reported in the densely built Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City. In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces said its fighter jets “struck two Hamas military infrastructure sites in the area of Gaza City,” without elaborating. The Gaza civil defense force did not say if combatants were among the dead.

Video from Shati verified by Storyful showed entire blocks destroyed by the strike, with residents covered in dust from the debris while searching for survivors.

The multiple, heavy strikes were somewhat unusual for Gaza City, where some of the major battles between Israel and Hamas have died down. Still, the IDF carries out regular strikes in the city, including one on Friday that killed five municipal workers, according to local authorities.

On Friday, at least 22 people were killed and 45 injured after “heavy-calibre projectiles” landed near an office of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the Mawasi area of Rafah.

The strike “damaged the structure of the ICRC office, which is surrounded by hundreds of displaced civilians living in tents, including many of our Palestinian colleagues,” the humanitarian group wrote in a statement Friday.

“Firing so dangerously close to humanitarian structures puts the lives of civilians and Red Cross staff at risk,” the organization said, adding that the “incident caused a mass casualty influx at the nearby Red Cross Field Hospital.”

The Israeli military said that it was “examining the incident,” but that an initial inquiry found “there was no direct attack carried out by the IDF against a Red Cross facility.”

Separately on Friday, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres pleaded for “reason and rationality” as he expressed his “profound concerns” over the risk of an all-out war between Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Israel.

Addressing reporters Friday, Guterres said there had been an escalation of exchanges of fire and in “bellicose rhetoric from both sides, as if an all-out war was imminent.”

“One rash move, one miscalculation, could trigger a catastrophe that goes far beyond the border, and frankly, beyond imagination,” he said. “Let’s be clear: The people of the region and the people of the world cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza.”

This week, the Israeli military said it had “approved and validated” operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon, as Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned on social media that “in an all-out war, Hezbollah will be destroyed and Lebanon will be severely hit.” On the same day, Hezbollah, an Iranian-allied military force and Lebanon’s strongest political party, said it had new weapons and intelligence capabilities that could be used in a full-scale war.

The two sides have been exchanging fire since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel - the worst fighting between the two foes since a deadly, month-long war in 2006.

Here’s what to know

- Yemen’s Houthi fighters are threatening some of the world’s most vital shipping routes despite months of U.S.-led airstrikes, as The Post reports. The once ragtag rebels are drawing from an arsenal of increasingly advanced weapons to attack vessels in and around the Red Sea, sinking one ship and setting another ablaze just this month.

- Around 39,000 Palestinian students are unable to take their final high school exams, which were to begin on Saturday, because of the war in Gaza, Palestinian state news agency WAFA reported. According to humanitarian groups, about 625,000 students have been out of school since the war began in October.

- An Israeli citizen was shot dead in the town of Qalqilya on Saturday, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The IDF said it was operating in the town in the occupied West Bank after the killing. Israeli media reported that it was the second killing of an Israeli in the town in recent days.

- Cuba announced that it intends to join South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice, according to a statement from its Foreign Ministry released Friday. Earlier this month, Spain became the first European country to ask to join the case; other countries including Mexico, Colombia, Nicaragua and Libya have requested to join, according to the Associated Press.

- A senior State Department official and skeptic of the Biden administration’s “bear hug” approach to the government of Israel resigned this week, in a setback for U.S. diplomats pushing for a sharper break with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right coalition, said three people familiar with the matter.

- At least 37,551 ​​people have been killed and 85,911 injured in Gaza since the war started, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. It does not distinguish between civilians and combatants but says the majority of the dead are women and children. Israel estimates that about 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack, including more than 300 soldiers, and it says 312 soldiers have been killed since the start of its military operations in Gaza.

