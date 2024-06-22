This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"The War on Warriors: Behind the Betrayal of the Men Who Keep Us Free" by Pete Hegseth (Broadside/TNS) (HARPERCOLLINS/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Swan Song,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

2. “Eruption,” Michael Crichton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

3. “Camino Ghosts: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “The Women: A Novel,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

5. “You Like It Darker: Stories,” Stephen King (Scribner)

6. “Funny Story,” Emily Henry (Berkley)

7. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

8. “The Wren in the Holly Library (Deluxe Limited Edition),” K.A. Linde (Red Tower)

9. “The Ashes & the Star-Cursed King,” Carissa Broadbent (Bramble)

10. “James: A Novel,” Percival Everett (Doubleday)

Nonfiction

1. “The War on Warriors: Behind the Betrayal of the Men Who Keep Us Free,” Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

2. “The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War,” Erik Larson (Crown)

3. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

4. “The Situation Room: The Inside Story of Presidents in Crisis,” George Stephanopoulos (Grand Central)

5. “Right Thing, Right Now: Good Values. Good Character. Good Deeds.,” Ryan Holiday (Portfolio)

6. “Nothing to Fear: Demystifying Death to Live More Fully,” Julie McFadden (TarcherPerigee)

7. “When the Sea Came Alive: An Oral History of D-Day,” Garrett M. Graff (Avid Reader)

8. “What This Comedian Said Will Shock You,” Bill Maher (Simon & Schuster)

9. “The Friday Afternoon Club: A Family Memoir,” Griffin Dunne (Penguin Press)

10. “Reversing Alzheimer’s: The New Toolkit to Improve Cognition and Protect Brain Health,” Heather Sandison (Harper)