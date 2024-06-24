Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Matthew S. Horn, of Spokane, and Hailey E. Snell-Campbell, of Colbert.

Justin C. Aubertin and Alexandra R. Kidwell, both of Spokane.

Trevor W. King and McKenna M. Mallory, both of Spokane Valley.

Kimmaney P. Bonner, of Spokane Valley, and Brianna R. Etten, of Spokane.

Robert J. Rasmussen and Kristi S. Baker, both of Blair, Neb.

Laura N. Hosler and Emily J. Bell, both of Spokane Valley.

Eric McAllister and Ida M. Hightower, both of Spokane Valley.

Jesse J. Martinez and Morgan E.K. Ennever, both of Coeur d’Alene.

David D. Zavodnitskiy, of Liberty Lake, and Juliana J. Znovets, of Newman Lake.

Kevin M. Madden and Hellene G.R. Mapula, both of Colbert.

Kurie C. Harp and Charity B. Montgomery, both of Spokane Valley.

Jaden D. Allen and Saron L. Zemedkun, both of Cheney.

Adrian A. Quintero and Kelsey M. Jessel, both of Spokane.

Harold W. Fullerton and Estela A. Fullerton, both of Arlee, Mont.

David M. Holt and Allison N. Armfield, both of Spokane.

Scott L. Rogers and Steffy K. Roberts, both of Spokane.

David J. Berryhill and Brandi R. Finster, both of Cheney.

Jessica M. Darney, of Richland and Lauren K. Dunnell, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cheney Real Estate Management Inc. v. Cody Bandy, et al., restitution of premises.

Affinity Property Management LLC v. Katie Fillinger, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills Apartments LLC v. Rachel Byrne, property damage.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. James Stewart, complaint for property damages.

Gloria Swain v. The Swinging Doors Tavern, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Carroll, Terra and Michael S.

Nazar, Eliza V. and Vitaliy V.

Hulings, Joshua C. and Dane K.

Bascetta, Mark J. and Amber

Jaremko, Paul D. and Barbara J.

Derose, Angela M. and Kevin C. II

Carpinteyro Hernandez, Christian R. and Campos, Beatriz F.

Bates, Brianna M. and Freeland, Terry R. Jr.

Murillo, Robert A. and Kuluo, Sarah N.

Clyne, Heidi M. and Charles A.

Rogerson, Connie M. and Joseph G.

Baldwin, Veronica L. and Garrett W.

Brown, Kelly D. and Michael M.

Roden, Michael II and Katey

Richardson, Mary L. and Willie J. II

Cocklereece, Corey D. and Rebecca M.

Clark, Alicia H. and Carson T.

Emmerson, Celeste and Scott

Hoffman, Joshua R. and Margaret A.

Jonas, Jesse A. and Walruff, Abigail R.

Grosvenor, Chelsea N. and Nathan L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Geoffrey S. Maguire, 30; three months in jail with 54 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree burglary.

Christine D. Catelli, 59; 78 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Roman S. Mize, 25; 12 months in jail, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, third-degree assault and first-degree theft.

Michael M. McCoy, 38; 57 days in jail with 57 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Charles W. Stokes, 45; 50 days in jail with 50 days credit for time served, after being found guilty on two counts of violation of order.

Ray D. Davidson, 34; 43 days in jail with 43 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with extenuating circumstances and criminal mischief.

Ashley L. Sullivan, 38; $948.91 restitution, 12.75 months in prison, 12.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

David R. Goode, 43; 78 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree child molestation.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Clint J. York, 33; 15 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Kyle A. Douglas, 21; $700 restitution, 31 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape and indecent liberties.