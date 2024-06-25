Mariners pummeled by Rays as road trip goes from bad to worse

ST. PETERSBURG – The juxtaposition in execution, production, competitiveness, performance and resilience over the first two games at Tropicana Field has been so stark, so glaring.

If 100 casual fans were forced to watch both games at Tropicana Field without any background of the season’s results and asked which team had a better record or was in a better standing for the postseason, none could reasonably say the Mariners.

The Mariners produced all of the variables in their equation of defeat – yet another dismal showing at the plate filled with strikeouts, a subpar outing from the starting pitcher and a bullpen implosion late in the game – resulting in an 11-3 pasting by the Rays.

“We’re not playing good baseball right now,” manager Scott Servais said. “You need a few things to go your way and when we make mistakes or walk a few guys, it has come back to bite us. We’re just not playing great baseball right, it happens over the course of the season.”

With Tuesday’s drubbing, Seattle has now lost every series on this three-city road trip from hell. They Mariners go into Wednesday afternoon’s series finale trying to avoid being swept for the first time this season.

“For a lot of us in this locker room, we’ve gone through this the last few years where we kind of understand that we’re gonna hit these stretches,” said first baseman Ty France. “You just lean on each other and use each other to get through it. It’s baseball. It’s hard, but you just gotta keep going. You look up and we still lead the division.”

For the moment.

The timing of this unavoidable stretch of bad baseball has come at the worst possible time with the Astros and Rangers playing much better.

When the Mariners opened the nine-game road trip with an 8-5 win over the Guardians, they had a 44-31 record and 10-game lead over both the Astros and Rangers, who were 33-40 at the time.

Since then, the Mariners have gone 1-6. Meanwhile, the Astros have won six games in a row and the Rangers have gone 4-2. Seattle’s lead over Houston is down to four games and the lead over Texas is at five games.

Knowing the bullpen was taxed from use this series and with several relievers unavailable to pitch, Luis Castillo tried to get the Mariners through six innings but couldn’t do it.

With the score tied at 2-2, he started the sixth having thrown 87 pitches and struggling to find any efficiency. Castillo got Isaac Paredes to pop out to third for the first out. But his command started to dissipate. He walked Richie Palacios despite being up 1-2 in the count. His next three pitches were nowhere near the strike zone. He threw more competitive pitches to the free-swinging Jose Siri, but a 3-2 fastball leaked in off the plate for another walk.

With Castillo at 103 pitches, manager Scott Servais had to go to the bullpen for a semi-fresh arm in the difficult situation.

Mike Baumann was called on to work out of the situation. The failure came on his first pitch – a 96-mph fastball. Left-handed hitting Taylor Walls yanked it into the right-field corner, just out of the reach of Dominic Canzone. It scored both runners with ease while Walls raced to third for a triple.

Both runs were charged to Castillo. His final line: 51/3 innings pitched, four runs allowed on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

In nine road starts this season, Castillo has a 2-6 record with a 4.58 ERA. In 51 innings pitched, he’s struck out 46 batters with 21 walks.

The inning continued to devolve quickly when the next batter, Ben Rortvedt, somehow got on top of a 95-mph fastball well above the strike zone. A pitch that was supposed to generate a swing and miss on a 1-2 count was deposited into the seats in right-center for a two-run homer and a 6-2 lead.

The Mariners cut into the lead when Mitch Garver hit a solo homer to left field in the seventh. He has homered in each of the games in Tampa.

Any scintilla of hope for a comeback was crushed in the bottom of the inning when Eduard Bazardo gave up three runs with some help from Cody Bolton.