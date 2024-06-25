Seahawks announce practice dates for this year’s training camp

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday that the first of nine training camp practices in what is the first season for rookie head coach Mike Macdonald will be held July 24.

Eight others will be held through Aug. 8. Those dates are: July 26, 27, 30; and Aug. 1, 2, 5, 7 and 8.

The Seahawks will also hold their annual football fan fest at Lumen Field on Aug. 3.

Registration for the practices began Tuesday at seahawks.com/trainingcamp.

The team announced that a $15 transportation fee will be charged per person to attend Seahawks training camp practices at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center and that fans will be required to park off-site at The Landing in Renton and be shuttled to the facility before each practice.

New this season, the use of cameras and cell phones will be prohibited during practice but will be permitted before and after.

The team also announced there will again be special theme days, including two Season Ticket Holder days, two Kids days, Throwbacks Day, College & Alumni Day and Mascot Mayhem Day.

The team stated that there will again be post-practice autograph opportunities with coaches, players and Seahawks Legends, as well as themed giveaways and entertainment by the Seahawks Dancers, Blue Thunder, Blitz, and Boom. Seahawks Pro Shop pop-up stores will be on site with the latest gear, and food and beverage will also be available for purchase.

The team will also enforce the NFL’s clear bag policy at Seahawks training camp. Outside food and sealed water bottles are permitted, however they must only be carried in bags compliant with the clear bag policy.

Fans 15 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult.

First-year players will report for camp on July 17 and veterans on July 23.