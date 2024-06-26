Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrests alleged juvenile detention center escapee

A 15-year-old boy who escaped Friday from District One Juvenile Detention Center in Dalton Gardens, Idaho, was arrested Tuesday in Post Falls, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office detectives were conducting follow-up investigations at about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday regarding the alleged escapee, Caden J. Schreibeis, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A detective observed Schreibeis entering a residence in the 3000 block of Mountain View Road in Post Falls. Detectives and patrol deputies, including a K-9, told Schreibeis to exit the residence. He complied and was arrested.

Schreibeis was booked into the detention center for suspicion of conspiracy to commit escape and escape, the release said.

The sheriff’s office said Schreibeis and another child escaped from the center Friday and Coeur d’Alene police located one of them nearby.

The boy who was located Friday was booked on suspicion of injuring a jail facility, conspiracy to commit escape and escape.